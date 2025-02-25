Two dead and five injured after collapse at highway construction site in South Korea
Three workers feared trapped under rubble
At least two workers were killed and five injured when a section of an under-construction highway bridge collapsed in Cheonan, South Korea, on Tuesday morning.
The collapse occurred at 9.49am when five 50m-long steel structures, which had been hoisted into place by a crane, gave way one after another, local media reported.
State news agency Yonhap initially reported three fatalities, but the national fire agency said two people had died. Among the five injured, it said, four were in critical condition.
Rescuers were searching for at least three workers feared trapped under the rubble at the construction site in Ipjang-myeon, about 85km south of the capital Seoul. The National Fire Agency said it had deployed 53 personnel and 18 rescue units, with additional staff on standby.
Footage aired by local broadcaster YTN captured the moment the bridge deck collapsed. In response, acting president Choi Sang Mok ordered emergency measures, directing all relevant agencies to mobilise resources for search and rescue operations.
The injured were being transported to hospitals, an interior ministry official told the AFP news agency.
Authorities issued a level two emergency response, requiring personnel from nearby fire stations to assist at the scene. Investigations were ongoing to determine the cause of the collapse.
Additional reporting by agencies.
