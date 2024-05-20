For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

South Korea has banned access to a North Korean propaganda music video that it said idolised and glorified leader Kim Jong Un as a “friendly father” and “great leader.”

South Korea’s National Security Act blocks access to the North’s government websites and media to restrict exposure to the efforts by Kim’s autocratic regime to “praise, incite or propagate” its activities.

The two Koreas are still technically at war since an armistice ended the 1950-1953 Korean War, not a peace treaty.

The decision to ban the video was made after intelligence authorities asked for a review on whether it breached the law, Seoul’s Korea Communications Standards Commission.

“The video is typical content linked to psychological warfare against South Korea, as it was posted on a channel operated to connect with the outside world and mainly focused on unilaterally idolising and glorifying Kim,” the regulator said in a statement.

The video has become an unlikely social media hit around the world, going viral on short-form video app TikTok and other platforms.

Pyongyang’s state media often displays exaggerated demonstrations of loyalty by citizens toward its leaders to help the latter consolidate power and to craft a personality cult around them.

North Korea ( KCNA via KNS )

Titled “Friendly Father”, the clip was unveiled last month by the North’s state television. It shows North Koreans ranging from soldiers to school children exuberantly belting out such lines as: “Let’s sing, Kim Jong Un the great leader” and “Let’s brag about Kim Jong Un, a friendly father”.

The song was performed live accompanied by an orchestra at a ceremony to celebrate the opening of a new development project of 10,000 homes in capital Pyongyang.

The music video features North Koreans of different backgrounds, ranging from children to troops and medical staff, exuberantly belting out lines such as: “Let’s sing, Kim Jong-un the great leader” and “Let’s brag about Kim Jong-un, a friendly father”.

The South’s regulator blocked access to some North Korean propaganda YouTube channels last year on the spy agency’s request.

North Korea is undergoing a project to build 50,000 new homes in the capital by 2025, state media Korean Central News Agency reported.

The Kim family dynasty that has ruled North Korea since its founding days and have sought to strengthen their grip on power by building cults of personality around them.