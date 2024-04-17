Kim Jong-un waves to crowds as he opens new development project in North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waved to crowds as he attended a ceremony marking the completion of new apartment blocks in Pyongyang on Tuesday, 16 April, state media reported Wednesday.

The country's media often reports events a day after they happen.

State television showed the leader cutting a big ribbon.

Fireworks went off and planes performed a flypast.

Ten thousand new apartments have been built in the new district, called Hwasong, on the outskirts of Pyongyang, according to KCNA.

North Korea is undergoing a project to build a total of 50,000 new homes in the capital by 2025.