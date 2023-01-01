For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Kim Jong-un has called for North Korea to have an “exponential” expansion of its nuclear arsenal as the country’s new year began with another round of weapons testing amid rising tensions in the Korean peninsula.

Mr Kim announced the new expansion plans for the regime’s nuclear arsenal during an address at a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ party that ended on Saturday, reported state media on New Year’s Day.

Apart from the nuclear arsenal, North Korea’s weapons expansion will include the development of a more powerful intercontinental ballistic missile and the launch of its first spy satellite.

The development comes as North Korea entered 2023 with another round of weapons firing following a record number of testing activities last year.

Mr Kim’s moves are in line with the broad direction of his nuclear weapons development programme as he has repeatedly vowed to boost the quality and quantity of his arsenal to cope with what he calls US hostility.

“They are now keen on isolating and stifling (North Korea), unprecedented in human history,” Mr Kim said at the plenary, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

“The prevailing situation calls for making redoubled efforts to overwhelmingly beef up the military muscle.”

A ceremony where the new super-large multiple rocker launchers are presented before a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea at an undisclosed location, in this photo released on 1 January 2023 by KCNA (via REUTERS)

Mr Kim accused South Korea of being “hell-bent on imprudent and dangerous arms build-up” and openly trumpeting its preparations for war with North Korea.

That, Mr Kim said, highlights the need to mass-produce battlefield tactical nuclear weapons and push for “an exponential increase of the country’s nuclear arsenal,” KCNA reported.

Mr Kim also set forth a task to develop another ICBM system “whose main mission is quick nuclear counterstrike,” KCNA said.

Kim Jong-un attends an event during the New Year celebrations at People’s Palace of Culture in Pyongyang in this photo released on 1 January 2023 by KCNA (via REUTERS)

It said Mr Kim accused the US of frequently deploying nuclear strike means in South Korea and pushing to establish a Nato-like regional military bloc.

He also said North Korea will also launch its first military reconnaissance satellite “at the earliest date possible,” saying related preparations are in their final stages.