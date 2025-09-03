Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

On Tuesday, when Kim Jong Un stepped out of his private armoured train in Beijing and greeted the Chinese officials who were there to welcome him, a young girl was spotted standing behind the North Korean leader.

Dressed in black with her hair tied back, Kim Ju Ae, Kim’s daughter, was making her first international public appearance, giving credence to speculation that she is the reclusive dictator’s heir apparent.

The North Korean leader first revealed his daughter to the world in 2022, holding her hand while they observed the launching of a ballistic missile. Since then, her presence in North Korea’s state media has steadily grown, turning her from a quiet child at her father’s side into a familiar face at major national events.

State-run media in North Korea – which don’t typically name her – now frequently describe Kim Ju Ae as “beloved” or “respected” or “great person of guidance”.

Analysts say this shift signals she may be her father’s chosen heir.

South Korean intelligence officials believe that Kim Ju Ae is about 12 or 13 years old, and possibly one of at least two or three children. Yet she is the only one regularly shown in public, often appearing to take on a role that once belonged to her mother, Ri Sol Ju.

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman was the first to publicly reveal the existence of Kim Jong Un’s daughter after a 2013 visit to Pyongyang, where he said he met the child and Kim’s wife.

open image in gallery This photograph taken on 2 September 2025 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) via KNS shows North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un (centre R) and his daughter Kim Ju Ae (4th R) being greeted by China’s foreign minister Wang Yi (centre L) upon their arrival at the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing ( KCNA VIA KNS/AFP via Getty Image )

He told The Guardian at the time: “I held their baby Ju Ae and spoke with (Kim’s wife) as well.”

After her 2022 public debut, Kim Ju Ae has been seen at major military events in 2023. Analysts viewed these appearances as a signal that North Korea would continue prioritising its nuclear arsenal and that the Kim family intended to stay firmly tied to the country’s military might.

“By ostentatiously including his wife and daughter, Kim wants observers at home and abroad to see his family dynasty and the North Korean military as irrevocably linked,” Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, told CNN after the 2023 parade.

Experts also suggest that Kim Ju Ae’s public appearances may be designed to portray Kim Jong Un as a devoted father, enhancing his image domestically and abroad. In a rare public display of fatherly affection, Kim Jong Un and his daughter Ju Ae were seen kissing on the cheek during a New Year’s Eve celebration in a packed Pyongyang stadium last year.

open image in gallery File. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae attend a ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Wonsan Kalma Coastal Tourist Zone, in Wonsan, in North Korea, 24 June 2025 ( via REUTERS )

Through such public appearances, analysts say she appears to be being groomed to take on a more diplomatic role in the future.

An analysis of state-owned media photographs, released by the authorities, signals her rise. A New York Times report from last month said that since late 2023, Kim Ju Ae has been gradually stepping into more prominent roles.

In September 2023, in a photo released by the authorities, she is seen sitting beside her father on a VIP platform during a military parade celebrating the country’s founding as a republic. Pak Jong Chon, a senior military officer and Kim Jong Un’s deputy on the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, was seen kneeling respectfully beside her, speaking quietly into her ear.

A November 2023 state media photo placed her at the forefront, with her father in the background – a move analysts say would not have happened without Kim Jong Un’s approval.

open image in gallery North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae stand on a balcony facing the beach during a ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Wonsan Kalma Coastal Tourist Zone, in Wonsan, in North Korea, 24 June 2025 ( via REUTERS )

When she made her second public appearance in November 2023, “the photograph of Kim Ju Ae standing alongside her father while being celebrated by technicians and scientists involved in the latest ICBM launch would support the idea that this is the start of her being positioned as a potential successor,” Ankit Panda, an expert with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace said at the time.

“State media underscoring her father’s love for her further underscores this, I think. Finally, both of her initial public appearances have been in the context of strategic nuclear weapons – the crown jewels of North Korea’s national defence capabilities. That doesn’t strike me as coincidental,” Panda told Associated Press.

In early 2024, she became more visible in military settings and joined her father to inspect key domestic projects, such as the Gangdong Greenhouse agricultural complex.

By mid-2024, she was being introduced at state ceremonies by Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister Kim Yo Jong, and by October, she was positioned to formally greet the Russian ambassador.

open image in gallery File. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (2nd R), his daughter Kim Ju Ae (L), attending the inaugural ceremony of the Wonsan Kalma coastal tourist area in Kangwon Province, North Korea ( KCNA VIA KNS/AFP via Getty Image )

“For all we know this is just him doting on a favourite child, but the more that she shows up, the more it seems that she’s either being fully groomed for leadership or at least floated as a possibility,” Mason Richey, a professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul, told Reuters last year.

This year, Kim Ju Ae joined her father in receiving foreign dignitaries and was highlighted ahead of Kim Jong Un’s senior aides in state media coverage of high-profile government events.

North Korea has also started releasing postage stamps featuring both Kim Jong Un and his daughter together.

If Kim is grooming Ju Ae as his successor, she could become the first woman to lead the reclusive dynasty and its nuclear arsenal.

“In North Korea, where officials and people are not ready to accept a female leader, Kim Jong Un is making his daughter’s successor status a fait accompli by repeatedly exposing her through state media,” Cheong Seong-chang, an analyst at the Sejong Institute in Seoul who has written books on Kim and his family, told the NYT.

Kim Ju Ae has also moved away from the ponytail she once wore, now styling her hair in a half-updo reminiscent of her mother, Ri Sol-ju, and often appears in a leather jacket, a favourite of her father as well.

Earlier, Cheong Seong-Chang, an analyst at the private Sejong Institute in South Korea, said that Kim Jong Un likely believes his daughter has the capacity and resolve to succeed him as leader.

“By accompanying her father on major events, it’s like she’s learning kingship and building a human network at a tender age,” Cheong said.