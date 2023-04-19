Kim Jong-un orders officials to launch its first spy satellite

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Jong-un said North Korea has built the first-ever military spy satellite and ordered that the planned launch at an undisclosed date should go ahead on time.

Mr Kim, who visited the space agency with his daughter on Tuesday, said "the military reconnaissance satellite No 1" had already been built. He said having an operational military reconnaissance was the “most important and prerequisite task” to effectively use its nuclear-capable missiles.

North Korea has conducted missile and rocket tests previously, demonstrating its ability to send satellites into space, but analysts questioned whether it has cameras sophisticated enough to use for spying on a satellite after only low-resolution images were released after past launches.

The launch of the spy satellite into orbit would be a violation of the UN’s sanction on North Korea which bans such launches as it views them as cover for testing its long-range ballistic missile technology.

In December, the country said it conducted the "final phase" test for the spy satellite, releasing grainy black and white pictures showing the space view of South Korean cities.

Experts at that time said that the pictures were too crude for using them for surveillance purposes and that they were likely capable of only recognizing big targets like warships at sea or military installations on the ground.

State media KCNA reported that the satellite production has been completed, but it did reveal the launch date.

Mr Kim said it was natural for North Korea to boost its military deterrence in the face of serious security threats posed by “the most hostile rhetoric and explicit action” by the US and South Korea this year.

“US and South Korea are scheming to further tighten their military posture against the DPRK under the pretext of ‘offer of extended deterrence’ and ‘strengthened south Korea-US alliance’,” KCNA said, referring to the official name of North Korea.

Mr Kim said, “possession of such satellite is a primary task to be indispensably fulfilled to bolster up the armed forces of the DPRK that can never be abandoned, missed and changed”.

Pictures released by state media showed Mr Kim touring the National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA) facility with his daughter, who is speculated to be his successor after she was seen accompanying her father in important events like missile launches and military parades.

The Korean leader highlighted the US military’s deployment of “nuclear carriers, nuclear strategic bombers and other huge strategic assets of various missions” in the Korean Peninsula, possibly suggesting that it could use reconnaissance satellites to identify key targets in South Korea, including US military bases.

Kim Dong-yub, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, said North Korea will likely inform international maritime and telecommunication authorities of its launch plans, likely sometime between May and September.

The UN issued sanctions on North Korea against the launch of satellites after it send its first and second Earth observation satellites into orbit in 2012 and 2016. But foreign experts say neither transmitted imagery back to North Korea.