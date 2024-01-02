Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed in neck as he speaks to reporters

Lee was attacked during visit to construction site of a new airport in Busan

Namita Singh
Tuesday 02 January 2024 03:22
Comments
<p>South Korean opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung speaks to reporters as he visits the site of a new airport in Busan on 2 January 2024, moments before the attack </p>

South Korean opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung speaks to reporters as he visits the site of a new airport in Busan on 2 January 2024, moments before the attack

(YONHAP/AFP via Getty Images)

South Korea’s opposition leader Lee Jae-myung has been stabbed in the neck by an unidentified assailant during a visit to the southern port city of Busan on Tuesday.

Mr Lee was attacked as he visited the construction site of a new airport in the city, said an emergencies agency official.

The assailant, described as a man in his 50s or 60s, initially approached Lee for an autograph, before lunging and attacking him. The man was quickly subdued and taken into custody.

Pictures taken by journalists at the scene show Mr Lee collapsing to the ground with his eyes closed as others press a handkerchief against the side of his neck.

Mr Lee, who leads the main opposition Democratic Party, has been transferred to hospital.

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s office issued a statement condemning the attack, saying it was an unacceptable act. The president also expressed deep concern for Mr Lee and urged he be given the best care so he can make a speedy recovery, his office said.

“The president emphasised that this form of violence should not be tolerated under any circumstances in our society,” the statement said.

A liberal former provincial governor, Mr Lee lost the 2022 presidential election to president Yoon Suk-yeol by a narrow margin. Known for his outspoken style, he is seen by supporters as an anti-elitist hero who could reform establishment politics, eradicate corruption and solve growing economic inequality. Critics view him as a dangerous populist who relies on stoking divisions and demonising his conservative opponents.

Mr Lee is currently on trial for alleged bribery stemming from a development project when he was mayor of Seongnam near Seoul. Mr Lee has denied any wrongdoing, calling the allegations “fiction” and a “political conspiracy”.

He also went on a hunger strike in protest against the charges, accusing the president of using the criminal justice system to intimidate political opponents.

Although there are strict restrictions on gun possession, South Korea has a history of political violence involving other types of weapons. Then conservative opposition party leader Park Geun-hye, who later served as president, was attacked at an event in 2006 with a knife and suffered a gash on her face that required surgery.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in