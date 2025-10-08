Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 24 people have been killed and 47 wounded after a motorised paraglider dropped bombs on a crowd protesting Myanmar’s military government at a candlelight vigil.

Around 100 people had gathered in the township of Chaung U for a national holiday when the attack took place on Monday, according to the BBC.

Two bombs were dropped on the crowd using a motorised paraglider, a device worn by an individual pilot, the broadcaster said.

Locals told BBC Burmese that the bodies of the victims were difficult to identify in the aftermath of the explosions. The attack lasted around seven minutes, according to a spokesperson for the government-in-exile.

open image in gallery Around 100 people had gathered in the township of Chaung U for a national holiday ( AP )

“Children were completely torn apart,” a woman who helped organise the event for the annual festival Thadingyut told AFP.

The People’s Defence Force, groups of volunteer militias fighting the military government, had received reports of an airborne attack during the gathering. They tried to end the event, but the paragliders arrived earlier than expected.

Protesters had also called for the release of political prisoners, including Aung San Suu Kyi, who was jailed after being deposed following a democratic election.

The United Nations estimates that up to 40 per cent of the population requires humanitarian assistance in the conflict-ridden region.

“The sickening reports emerging from the ground in central Myanmar following a nighttime attack late on Monday should serve as a gruesome wake-up call that civilians in Myanmar need urgent protection,” read a statement by Amnesty International on Tuesday, calling the move a part of a “disturbing trend” of violence against civilians.

“This would be the latest in a long line of attacks that stretch back almost five years to the start of the 2021 military coup,” it continued.

“As the military attempts to solidify power with a stage-managed election later this year, it is intensifying an already brutal campaign against pockets of resistance.”

Last week, Rohingya Muslims attended the first United Nations high-level meeting dedicated to their plight and pleaded with the international community to prevent the mass killings taking place in Myanmar and help those who are part of the persecuted group to lead normal lives.