Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | News

EMBARGOED - DO NOT USE UNTIL 19 DEC

56:11

Geordie Greig | Thursday 19 December 2024 06:15 GMT

Cancelled: The rise and fall of Aung San Suu Kyi Documentary

This is the story of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Mother to two sons, fate and history conspired to bring her to the forefront of Myanmar's push for democratic freedom, the world rushing to build her up as an icon of democracy.

But an impossible political choice saw her international allies desert her and the world turn away as Myanmar sunk back into military rule.

In this Independent TV documentary, Geordie Greig explores whether Aung San Suu Kyi was cancelled by those who once lauded her and decorated her with awards including the Nobel Peace Prize?

Up next

Watch the trailer for Independent TV’s Aung San Suu Kyi documentary

02:20

Watch the trailer for Independent TV’s Aung San Suu Kyi documentary

Diane Abbott accuses Starmer of ‘breaking promise’ to Waspi women

00:35

Diane Abbott accuses Starmer of ‘breaking promise’ to Waspi women

The Grinch almost steals Christmas before police catch him in action

00:36

The Grinch almost steals Christmas before police catch him in action

Moment plane crashes into Hawaii building captured on dashcam

00:45

Moment plane crashes into Hawaii building captured on dashcam

Editor’s Picks

Cancelled: The rise and fall of Aung San Suu Kyi Documentary

56:11

Cancelled: The rise and fall of Aung San Suu Kyi Documentary

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder bring the wit with Hacks

01:45

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder bring the wit with Hacks

The Travel Smart guide to southeast Asia

07:54

The Travel Smart guide to southeast Asia

The A-Word | An Independent TV Documentary

44:07

The A-Word | An Independent TV Documentary

More Editor’s Picks
Zac Efron emotional tour-de-force in the wrestling ring

01:27

Zac Efron emotional tour-de-force in the wrestling ring

Why you should go back to school with BBC Three’s Boarders

01:04

Why you should go back to school with BBC Three’s Boarders

Why a granny seeking revenge should be on your Christmas watchlist

01:32

Why a granny seeking revenge should be on your Christmas watchlist

When Harry Styles went where no man had with his US Vogue cover

02:17

When Harry Styles went where no man had with his US Vogue cover

Travel Smart

The most magical Christmas markets to visit

05:23

The most magical Christmas markets to visit

The best European cruise holiday destinations

06:29

The best European cruise holiday destinations

Why Kentucky should be your next US destination choice

07:27

Why Kentucky should be your next US destination choice

Enjoy the splendour of luxury holidays with TravelSmart

05:04

Enjoy the splendour of luxury holidays with TravelSmart

More Travel Smart
Discovering the secrets of Jordan with our TravelSmart guide

06:10

Discovering the secrets of Jordan with our TravelSmart guide

TravelSmart’s guide to the Caribbean islands

06:10

TravelSmart’s guide to the Caribbean islands

Why North Africa is our destination top pick for 2024/25

04:42

Why North Africa is our destination top pick for 2024/25

City breaks that won’t break the bank

05:33

City breaks that won’t break the bank

That Dress

How Kim Kardashian’s attempt to honour Marilyn Monroe went wrong

02:21

How Kim Kardashian’s attempt to honour Marilyn Monroe went wrong

How Audrey Hepburn and Givenchy created a fashion staple

01:43

How Audrey Hepburn and Givenchy created a fashion staple

The powerful message behind Lady Gaga’s iconic meat dress

01:45

The powerful message behind Lady Gaga’s iconic meat dress

How Gillian Anderson’s thong defined a noughties fashion trend

01:54

How Gillian Anderson’s thong defined a noughties fashion trend

More That Dress
How Jennifer Lopez inspired Google Images

01:32

How Jennifer Lopez inspired Google Images

How Diana’s revenge dress signalled a turning point in her life

02:06

How Diana’s revenge dress signalled a turning point in her life

How Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress was the look of Cool Britannia

01:49

How Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress was the look of Cool Britannia

The story of Kate Moss’s sheer dress | That Dress

01:31

The story of Kate Moss’s sheer dress | That Dress

Binge Watch

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder bring the wit with Hacks

01:45

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder bring the wit with Hacks

Zac Efron emotional tour-de-force in the wrestling ring

01:27

Zac Efron emotional tour-de-force in the wrestling ring

Why you should go back to school with BBC Three’s Boarders

01:04

Why you should go back to school with BBC Three’s Boarders

Why a granny seeking revenge should be on your Christmas watchlist

01:32

Why a granny seeking revenge should be on your Christmas watchlist

More Binge Watch
The gritty BBC police drama you should be watching over Christmas

01:44

The gritty BBC police drama you should be watching over Christmas

Himesh Patel rolls with the laughs on HBO’s The Franchise

16:55

Himesh Patel rolls with the laughs on HBO’s The Franchise

The Apprentice star and director on Trump’s criticism to film

06:12

The Apprentice star and director on Trump’s criticism to film

Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris

13:22

Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris

Music Box

Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session

05:49

Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session

Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session

05:45

Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session

04:13

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session

03:58

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session

More Music Box
The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box

04:06

The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box

Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box

03:41

Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box

Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set

04:08

Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set

Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box

04:10

Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box

On The Ground

Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’

03:51

Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’

On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg

04:18

On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg

Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

06:26

Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

04:30

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

More On The Ground
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

03:35

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

03:45

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

07:34

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

08:19

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

Behind The Headlines

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

10:42

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

06:27

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

How airlines greenwash the skies

07:23

How airlines greenwash the skies

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

Decomplicated

What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?

07:25

What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

04:31

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

07:30

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

03:34

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

More Decomplicated
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

03:18

How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

03:21

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

03:28

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

04:57

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

Sport

Zac Efron emotional tour-de-force in the wrestling ring

01:27

Zac Efron emotional tour-de-force in the wrestling ring

Arsenal v Monaco: Arteta predicts bigger and better for Saka

01:11

Arsenal v Monaco: Arteta predicts bigger and better for Saka

Ronaldo’s seven-word verdict on Saudi Arabia hosting World Cup

00:59

Ronaldo’s seven-word verdict on Saudi Arabia hosting World Cup

Watch: £185,000 supercar driver caught speeding at 130mph

01:32

Watch: £185,000 supercar driver caught speeding at 130mph

More Sport
Christian Horner’s nine-word response to Toto Wolff ‘terrier’ dig

00:46

Christian Horner’s nine-word response to Toto Wolff ‘terrier’ dig

George Russell’s eight-word takedown of Max Verstappen in F1 feud

00:31

George Russell’s eight-word takedown of Max Verstappen in F1 feud

Palace manager supports Guehi after written message on rainbow armband

01:13

Palace manager supports Guehi after written message on rainbow armband

Moment British band robbed at gunpoint at Starbucks while on US tour

00:32

Moment British band robbed at gunpoint at Starbucks while on US tour

Climate

Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning

00:49

Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning

Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes

00:33

Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes

Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees

01:00

Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees

Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago

00:31

Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago

More Climate
Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall

00:54

Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall

Damaged boats sink in port after Hurricane Beryl lashes Barbados

01:08

Damaged boats sink in port after Hurricane Beryl lashes Barbados

Northern California wildfire forces thousands to evacuate

01:35

Northern California wildfire forces thousands to evacuate

Cars swept away in New Mexico flash floods after wildfires

00:47

Cars swept away in New Mexico flash floods after wildfires

Culture

Coronation Street star John Thompson teases Cold Feet return

00:50

Coronation Street star John Thompson teases Cold Feet return

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder bring the wit with Hacks

01:45

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder bring the wit with Hacks

Robbie Williams defends upsetting Gary Barlow in Better Man film

00:59

Robbie Williams defends upsetting Gary Barlow in Better Man film

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise honoured by US navy for his role in Top Gun

01:07

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise honoured by US navy for his role in Top Gun

More Culture
Zoe Ball fights back tears after Robbie Williams gives special speech

00:47

Zoe Ball fights back tears after Robbie Williams gives special speech

Meet the landlady navigating the Guinness shortage with ration cards

01:02

Meet the landlady navigating the Guinness shortage with ration cards

Watch Interstellar’s 11-mile-long IMAX print loaded into projector

01:28

Watch Interstellar’s 11-mile-long IMAX print loaded into projector

Why you should go back to school with BBC Three’s Boarders

01:04

Why you should go back to school with BBC Three’s Boarders