North Korea fires ballistic missile off east coast, says South

North Korea has fired a suspected ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea and Japan said on Wednesday.
Japan’s coast guard said that the projectile fired by North Korea has already fallen and has likely landed outside the country’s exclusive economic zone.
It is not immediately clear how far the missile flew.
The launch of the ballistic weapon comes just three days after North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles into the eastern waters on Saturday morning.
These missiles reportedly flew about 80 miles, reaching 12 miles high before landing in the western sea, South Korea’s Joint Chief of Staff said.
The Kim Jong-un administration has fired a record number of missiles this year, stoking fears that North Korea is building up towards a seventh major nuclear weapons test.
Tensions in the Korean peninsula have continued to rise, with Washington and Seoul carrying out joint shows of military strength in the region.
More follows
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies