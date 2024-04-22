Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

North Korea fires ballistic missile off east coast, says South Korea

Launch also confirmed by Japan’s Coast Guard who say it appears to be a ballistic projectile

Arpan Rai
Monday 22 April 2024 07:37
File: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, center, walks by a missile launcher
File: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, center, walks by a missile launcher (AP)

North Korea has fired at least one unidentified ballistic missile in the waters off the eastern coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Monday.

The launch took place on Monday afternoon, the South Korean JCS said but did not share more details.

The launch was also confirmed by Japan’s Coast Guard who said the missile fired appeared to be a ballistic projectile.

Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida issued a statement over the firing of the missile, asking for safety of all aircraft, vessels and other assets. “Dedicate maximum effort to gather and analyse information and provide the public speedy and adequate information,” the Japanese leader said, issuing a protocol statement.

It is not immediately clear how far the missile flew.

The launch on Monday is the latest in a series of missile tests by North Korea in recent months.

More follows

