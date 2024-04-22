North Korea fires ballistic missile off east coast, says South Korea

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the



North Korea has fired at least one unidentified ballistic missile in the waters off the eastern coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Monday.

The launch took place on Monday afternoon, the South Korean JCS said but did not share more details.

The launch was also confirmed by Japan’s Coast Guard who said the missile fired appeared to be a ballistic projectile.

Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida issued a statement over the firing of the missile, asking for safety of all aircraft, vessels and other assets. “Dedicate maximum effort to gather and analyse information and provide the public speedy and adequate information,” the Japanese leader said, issuing a protocol statement.

It is not immediately clear how far the missile flew.

The launch on Monday is the latest in a series of missile tests by North Korea in recent months.

