North Korea confirms it tested first new-generation cruise missile

North Korea announced that it conducted the first test of its new-generation cruise missile as it continued to expand its military capabilities.

The official Korean Central News Agency reported on Thursday that the Pulhwasal-3-31 was still in its developmental phase. It described the missile as “strategic”, suggesting an intent to arm it with nuclear weapons. It did not, however, specify how many missiles were fired.

“The test-fire had no impact on the security of neighbouring countries and has nothing to do with the regional situation,” it added.

North Korea’s escalating test-launches in violation of the existing UN sanctions – five ICBMs, more than 25 ballistic missiles and three satellite launches using ballistic missile technology in 2023 – coupled with new threats from the leader Kim Jong-un have raised regional tensions to their highest point in years.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed the launch of “several” cruise missiles from North Korea’s west coast and said it was analysing the situation.

South Korea recently called on the divided UN Security Council “to break the silence” over North Korea’s escalating missile tests and threats.

The Security Council imposed sanctions after North Korea’s first nuclear test explosion in 2006 and tightened them over the years in a total of 10 resolutions seeking – so far unsuccessfully – to cut funds and curb its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

The missile launch comes after the testing of a nuclear-capable underwater attack drone on 19 January 19 and the test-firing of Pyongyang’s initial solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic missile just five days prior.

On Thursday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it believed the firing was to test upgrades of existing missiles’ capabilities. North Korea carried out its first test of a strategic cruise missile in September 2021. South Korea’s defence minister Shin Won-sik condemned the launches as a serious threat to his country.

North Korea asserts the missiles are nuclear-capable with a range of up to 2,000km, potentially reaching US military bases in Japan.

North’s latest cruise missile test coincided with a drill conducted by South Korean special forces off the country’s east coast “in light of serious security situations” with North Korea.

The 10-day exercise concludes on Thursday, according to South Korea’s navy officials.

“We will achieve our mission to infiltrate deep into the enemy’s territory and neutralise them completely under any circumstances,” the drill’s commander said in a statement.

On Thursday, South Korea also announced the commencement of mass production of medium-altitude reconnaissance drones, aiming to deploy them by 2027 to enhance surveillance capabilities and boost defence exports.

North Korea’s cruise missiles often attract less attention than ballistic missiles, as they are not explicitly prohibited by any United Nations Security Council resolutions.

But analysts have said intermediate-range, land-attack cruise missiles were no less a threat than ballistic missiles and are a serious capability for North Korea.

Additional reporting with agencies