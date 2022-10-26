Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Decomposing body of female North Korean defector found ‘after one year’ in Seoul home

Decomposed body found wearing winter clothes, suggesting it could be a year old

Shweta Sharma
Wednesday 26 October 2022 06:24
Comments
Life inside North Korea

A North Korean defector’s body, believed to be decomposing for nearly a year, has been discovered in her Seoul home.

The woman, 49, defected to South Korea in 2002 and became an example of successful resettlement after she started working.

The badly decomposed body of the woman, who was still wearing winter clothes, was discovered on 19 October, Yangcheon district police said on Tuesday, according to the Korea Times.

Investigators believed that she has been dead for nearly a year given the extent to which her corpse had decomposed and also because she was found wearing winter clothes.

Her body was discovered after an official of the city-owned public rental house provider tried to contact her to have her contract renewed.

Recommended

Police said they will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The woman had no family members in South Korea.

Every year, hundreds of North Koreans try to cross the almost impenetrable border between North and South Korea, known as the Korean Demilitarized Zone in a bid to live better lives by escaping a politically isolated country that limits basic freedoms and battles famine and poverty.

According to South Korea’s Unification Ministry, more than 33,000 North Koreans defected to the South since 1998 in the aftermath of the end of the Korean War in 1953.

The ministry told the outlet that the woman entered South Korea in 2002 and began working at the Korea Hana Foundation, a ministry-run organisation to support resettlers.

Recommended

The woman was hailed by local media as she became an example of a successful resettlement case. She left her job in 2017 and lost touch with former co-workers.

In August, South Korea’s Unification Minister Kwon Young-se reaffirmed the government’s resolve to help enhance the human rights situation in North Korea.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in