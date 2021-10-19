North Korea fires ballistic missile into the sea in fifth test in 40 days

North Korea has test-fired a ballistic missile, its fifth such launch in a little over a month, according to officials from South Korea and Japan’s military.

The object was fired into the sea between the Koreas and Japan, though the exact location where it came down was not immediately confirmed.

A report by South Korea’s JoongAng Ilbo newspaper suggested it was a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) fired from the port city of Sinpo in the North’s South Hamgyong province around 10.17 am (KST).

South Korea’s presidential office is likely to hold a national security council meeting to discuss the missile launch, while Japan’s coast guard has issued a maritime safety advisory for ships in its waters.

This comes hours after the US underlined its offer to resume diplomacy on North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme.

