North Korea fires multiple cruise missiles off west coast for fourth time in 10 days

North Korea on Friday fired multiple cruise missiles into waters off its western coast, the South Korean military said.

This is North’s fourth wave of cruise missile tests in less than 10 days. The launches came hours after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reiterated his calls to strengthen the country’s naval force for “stepping up the war preparations”.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said they were still analysing the launches that happened on Friday around 11am local time.

Pyongyang began its latest salvo of cruise missile launches on 24 January when it tested its new Pulhwasal-3-31 missile, followed by its another test on 26 January. It tested the Hwasal-2 systems on 30 January.

The details of the latest launch are yet to emerge.

Flanked by military officers, Mr Kim visited a shipyard and inspected the progress of “production processes and shipbuilding site”, reported state media KCNA.

“Strengthening naval force is the most important issue in pushing ahead with war preparations”, KCNA cited Mr Kim as saying during his visit to Nampho dockyard, a military shipbuilding base also referred to as Nampo.

The leader was briefed on various warship constructions for a new “huge plan” decided by the North Korean leadership, KCNA said, without elaborating.