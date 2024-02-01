Why Putin could be to blame for North Korea’s latest provocative weapons tests

The alarming frequency with which North Korea has been testing missiles since the start of the year, with Kim Jong-un making a particular point of showing off the country’s naval firepower, has led observers to wonder if the launches signify the dawn of a new and sinister partnership involving Pyongyang and its ally Russia.

After the latest launches conducted on Tuesday, North Korea has now tested three waves of cruise missiles in the space of just one week. Mr Kim himself oversaw tests of the brand-new submarine-fired, long-range “Hwasal-2”, according to state news agency KCNA. Hwasal-2 was described as a “strategic” or nuclear-capable weapon that can deliver a nuclear warhead up to 1,242 miles (1,998km) – covering the distance between Pyongyang and US military bases in Japan.

The new launch came after North Korea conducted back-to-back tests of the submarine-fired “Pulhwasal-3-31” missile on 28 January and 24 January. Pyongyang said that its two missiles flew for more than two hours and were of “strategic significance”.