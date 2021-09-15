North Korea launches ‘two ballistic missiles’ in second test in a week

Arpan Rai
Wednesday 15 September 2021 05:29
comments
(Independent)

North Korea has fired two ballistic missiles in its second major weapons test in less than a week, officials from Japan and South Korea said on Wednesday.

The Japan Coast Guard said the projectiles seem to have landed outside the country’s exclusive economic zone, while South Korea said they landed off its east coast.

This is the second major test by North Korea is less than a week, after the country successfully launched what it called a “strategic” cruise missile.

More follows

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments