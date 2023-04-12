Japan issues evacuation order in Hokkaido as North Korea fires missile

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Japan has issued an evacuation order and warned residents to take cover in the Hokkaido region after North Korea fired a missile.

The missile launch comes days after North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un said he would enhance his nuclear capability in “practical and offensive” ways.

The ballistic missile was launched off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The Japanese government warned residents of the island of Hokkaido to take immediate cover, saying a missile was likely to fall near it around 8am Japan time (2300 GMT).

The incident also comes a day after Japan announced plans to develop and build an array of advanced long-range missiles to improve the country’s defences.

The Japanese Defense Ministry said it had signed contracts with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to produce the weapons.