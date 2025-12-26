Kim Jong Un asks factories to make more missiles next year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un asked his officials to ramp up the production of missiles and artillery shells in the coming year and build new factories to meet the needs of the military, state media reported on Friday.

During visits to major munitions factories, Mr Kim inspected the production of ballistic missiles and artillery rockets and approved draft modernisation plans, the state news agency KCNA said. “The country’s missile and shell production sector is of paramount importance in bolstering war deterrent,” Mr Kim said.

“To further expand the overall production capacity” and keep pace with the military’s demand, the leader also ordered the building of new munitions plants, the outlet said.

North Korea’s military buildup and insistence that it will never give up its nuclear weapons have alarmed the country’s neighbours Japan and South Korea, drawing them into closer military allegiance and increased joint defence drills with the United States.

open image in gallery Kim Jong Un visits a munitions factory industry enterprises to acquaint himself with the missile and shell production at an undisclosed place in North Korea ( KCNA via AFP via Getty )

Mr Kim’s call for more missiles came days after he visited a shipyard to inspect the construction of what Pyongyang described as an 8,700-tonne nuclear submarine.

The Korean leader had previously called the submarine’s construction a crucial step in the modernisation and nuclear armament of the navy.

Pictures released by KCNA showed Mr Kim, his daughter and leading officials touring the shipyard.

“In order to satisfy the prospective demands of the missile and artillery forces of the Korean People’s Army, it’s necessary to continuously raise the level of modernisation of the munitions industry by establishing new munitions enterprises as planned,” Mr Kim said, according to KNCA.

On Thursday, Mr Kim had reportedly supervised the test launch of a new type of an air defence missile over the Sea of Japan.

open image in gallery Kim Jong Un visits a munitions factory at an undisclosed place in North Korea ( KCNA via AFP via Getty )

The leader told reporters that “new modernisation and production plans” were set to be revealed at the upcoming congress of the ruling Korean Workers’ Party scheduled for early next year.

Mr Kim is seeking to rapidly grow his country’s nuclear and missile capabilities while placing Russia at the centre of his foreign policy.

open image in gallery Kim Jong Un visits a munitions plant at an undisclosed location in North Korea. ( KCNA via AFP via Getty )

Pyongyang now possesses a range of nuclear-capable missiles designed to strike the US as well as its allies across Asia.

The military build-up was on display at a grand parade held in Pyongyang in October, which was attended by representatives from Russia, China and Vietnam. During the event, Mr Kim presented some of the country’s most advanced weapons, including a newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile.

Mr Kim has called on the US to abandon its insistence that the North give up its nuclear weapons before talks can resume.

He also did not respond to an offer from Donald Trump to meet while the US leader was in South Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju earlier this year.