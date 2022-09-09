For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

North Korea has passed a new law codifying a nuclear policy to use preemptive nuclear strikes in order to protect itself and leader Kim Jong-un, a move that is likely to spark further tensions in the region.

The new law allows the government to carry out an automatic counter-strike on an adversary if it attacked the country or staged an attempt on the life of its leader, the state news agency KCNA reported.

The North’s rubber-stamp parliament, the Supreme People’s Assembly, passed the legislation on Thursday as a replacement to a 2013 law that first outlined the country’s nuclear status.

While the earlier law stipulated that North Korea could use nuclear weapons to repel invasion or attack from a hostile nuclear state and make retaliatory strikes, the new law goes beyond that scope and allows the country to carry out preemptive strikes if they detect a possibility of an imminent attack by weapons of mass destruction.

The move comes as observers say the North appears to be preparing to resume nuclear testing for the first time since 2017, after historic summits with then-US president Donald Trump and other world leaders in 2018 failed to persuade Mr Kim to abandon his weapons development.

Announcing the new law, Mr Kim said it makes its nuclear status “irreversible” and bars any denuclearisation talks.

“The utmost significance of legislating nuclear weapons policy is to draw an irretrievable line so that there can be no bargaining over our nuclear weapons,” Mr Kim said in a speech to the assembly.

The supreme leader added that he would never surrender the weapons even if the country faced 100 years of sanctions.

A deputy at the assembly said the law would serve as a powerful legal guarantee for consolidating North Korea’s position as a nuclear weapons state and ensuring the “transparent, consistent and standard character” of its nuclear policy.

Experts also say that the enshrining of the first strike in law shows Mr Kim appears to be lacking confidence in his so-called war deterrent.

The fears of a regime decapitation in the situation of a conflict is what is driving these moves but pariah state behaviour is likely to deepen arms race dynamics in Asia, Leif-Eric Easley, associate professor of international studies at Ewha Woman’s University in Seoul told The Independent.

“These concerns would be best addressed through diplomacy and reducing self-isolation, but instead Pyongyang is advertising an irresponsibly risky and aggressive nuclear doctrine.

“Such pariah state behaviour is likely to deepen arms race dynamics in Asia as other countries act to counter North Korean threats to stability.”

The law also bans any sharing of nuclear arms or technology with other countries, and is aimed at reducing the danger of nuclear war by preventing miscalculations among nuclear weapons states and misuse of nuclear weapons, KCNA reported.

Analysts say Mr Kim’s goal is to win international acceptance of North Korea’s status as a “responsible nuclear state.”

The US and South Korea have offered to talk to Mr Kim and have been propagating reducing nuclear strength, an offer Pyongyang has rebuffed so far.

Mr Kim also criticized South Korea over its plans to expand its conventional strike capabilities and revive large-scale military exercises with the US to counter the North‘s growing threats, describing them as “dangerous”.

Mr Kim has made increasingly provocative threats of nuclear conflict toward the US and its allies in Asia, while warning that the North would proactively use its nuclear weapons when threatened.

“The purpose of the United States is not only to remove our nuclear might itself, but eventually forcing us to surrender or weaken our rights to self-defence through giving up our nukes, so that they could collapse our government at any time,” Mr Kim said in the speech.

“Let them sanction us for 100 days, 1,000 days, 10 years or 100 years,” Mr Kim said.

“We will never give up our rights to self-defence that preserves our country’s existence and the safety of our people just to temporarily ease the difficulties we are experiencing now.”

Additional reporting by agencies