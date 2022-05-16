North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered the military to regulate and stabilise the distribution of medicines in the capital Pyongyang as the nation appeared to admit to having more than a million Covid-19 cases.

The hermit kingdom, which shut its borders during the onset of the pandemic in 2020, acknowledged its first Covid case on 12 May.

More than 1.2 million North Koreans have been ill due to “fever” – a euphemism used by Pyongyang for Covid – as of Sunday, reported the state-controlled newspaper Rodong Sinmun on Monday.

Of all the people infected since late April, over 648,630 have recovered and at least 564,860 are under medical treatment, it said.

The government claims the death toll stands at 50.

In an emergency politburo meeting chaired on Sunday, Mr Kim lambasted the “irresponsible” work attitude of the cabinet and health officials and ordered “powerful forces” of the army’s medical corps to be deployed to “immediately stabilise the supply of medicines” in the capital.

The North Korean leader visited pharmacies near the Taedong river in the capital to check on the supply and sale of drugs.

Following his visit, Mr Kim said the pharmacies were not well-equipped to perform their functions smoothly and suffered from a shortage of drugs.

The state had earlier blamed the “carelessness” of people in taking drugs “due to the lack of knowledge and understanding of stealth Omicron variant virus infection disease and its correct treatment method”.

People watch a TV screen showing a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a news program (Associated Press)

The North’s health ministry has started to compile “treatment guidelines, methods and tactics” to control the virus, reported state media.

Mr Kim imposed a nationwide lockdown last Thursday to fight the “explosive” spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Wearing a mask in public for the first time on Saturday, he said the “spread of the coronavirus is very serious in the world, and means great upheaval for our country”.

He asked his administration to study quarantine policies of other countries, especially China, which follows one of the strictest Covid guidelines under its “zero tolerance” policy.

Officials have been asked to “actively follow” their accounts, suggesting Pyongyang could duplicate Beijing’s strategy to curb the spread of the virus.

The state, which has one of the worst healthcare systems in the world, had rejected vaccines offered by the Covax distribution programme. It also lacks access to the number of kits required for conducting large-scale tests.

South Korea, meanwhile, has offered to provide medicines, vaccines, test kits, as well as technical co-operation.

The South’s unification ministry on Monday said they have offered to hold working-level talks with the North on the Covid pandemic.