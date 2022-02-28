North Korea tests reconnaissance satellite and takes pictures from space

North Korea confirmed a test for reconnaissance satellite systems carried out on Sunday, indicating it could soon launch long-range artillery in a push to further develop its military muscle.

Two photos released by North Korean state media showed a view of the Korean peninsula from space.

The country carried out “vertical and inclined photographing of a specified area of the ground with cameras to be loaded on a satellite and confirmed the characteristics of the high-resolution camera system, data transmission system and attitude control devices and the correctness of their performance”, according to a report by state-run broadcaster Voice of Korea.

It is not immediately clear if North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was present at the launch.

Sunday’s test involved installing cameras for a reconnaissance satellite conducting vertical and oblique photography of a specific part of Earth, reported Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The test was reported to be “of great significance in developing the reconnaissance satellite,” according to KCNA.

Officials from North Korea did not release statements confirming a missile launch for Sunday’s test. KCNA, however, suggested that the country fired a rocket or missile to test its reconnaissance satellite system.

The launch was confirmed on Sunday by the US and Pyongyang’s neighbours South Korea and Japan, who said it was a ballistic missile launch, making it the eighth such test this year.

Experts have pointed out that a photo of the Korean peninsula from the test appeared to have been taken from a peak point or when the missile could have been soaring.

Pyongyang is expected to launch a rocket carrying a spy satellite in the coming months as the hermit kingdom is set to mark a major political anniversary — Mr Kim’s grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung’s birthday in April — said Cheong Seong-Chang, senior research fellow at the private Sejong Institute in South Korea.

Sunday’s launch has been viewed as North Korea’s tactic to apply pressure on Joe Biden’s administration, which it has consistently accused of hostility for sanctions.

It can also be the North’s way to receive attention from Washington, which is currently preoccupied over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and attempt to boost its testing capacity without getting direct rebukes.