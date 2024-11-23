Satellite images show North Korea breaking sanctions to get million barrels of oil from Russia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

North Korea has allegedly imported over a million barrels of oil from Russia this year, flouting United Nations sanctions, according to satellite analysis released by the UK-based Open Source Centre and the BBC on Friday.

The research suggests that North Korean oil tankers have visited Russia’s Vostochny port over 40 times since March in defiance of international restrictions.

These findings are supported by satellite images, Automatic Identification System data, and maritime patrol imagery, the Open Source Centre claimed in a report.

”Dozens of high-resolution satellite images, AIS data, and imagery released by maritime patrol missions tasked with monitoring North Korea’s UN-sanctions-busting activities show North Korean tankers repeatedly loading at an oil terminal at Russian port Vostochny," the report stated.

Russia hasn’t responded to the allegations, it added.

The report came as a South Korean official accused Russia of supplying air defence missiles to the North in exchange for allegedly sending troops to support its war in Ukraine.

The United Nations Security Council caps North Korea’s annual refined petroleum imports at 500,000 barrels under sanctions imposed due to its nuclear weapons and missile programmes. However, Pyongyang has continued to exceed this quota through illicit channels, as documented by multiple international watchdogs.

Attempts to curb North Korea’s activities include a joint task force launched by the US and South Korea earlier this year, aimed at preventing the nation from acquiring illicit oil. However, the effectiveness of these initiatives has been questioned, particularly as UN resolutions have caused divisions among key members.

Strategic, diplomatic and economic ties between Pyongyang and Moscow have significantly deepened in recent years. In June, Russian president Vladimir Putin visited North Korea, where he and Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un agreed to a mutual defence agreement.

Russian president Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during their meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea, on 19 June 2024 ( AP )

The deepening partnership has sparked concern in the US, Ukraine and South Korea. The three countries have all condemned the North for allegedly sending military equipment and over 10,000 troops to aid Russia’s war effort.

Russia’s UN envoy, Vassily Nebenzia, asserted last month that such military cooperation does not violate international law. North Korea has neither confirmed nor denied these deployments.

South Korea’s national security adviser Shin Wonsik said in an interview with broadcaster SBS that Russia has provided the North with anti-air missiles along with air defence equipment “to strengthen Pyongyang’s weak air defence system”.

Pyongyang also appears to have been given military technology by Russia to support its satellite programme following the failed attempt to launch a spy satellite earlier this year, he claimed.

North Korea likely feels the need to boost its air defence capabilities after South Korean drones dropped propaganda leaflets over Pyongyang last month.

In response to the flying of drones, Pyongyang threatened military action if such incidents occurred again. South Korea’s military has declined to confirm involvement in the alleged drone flights linked to the leafleting.

According to Mr Shin, Russia has provided North Korea economic aid and advanced military technologies, including support for developing a space-based surveillance system.

During a summit with Mr Kim last year, the Russian president expressed willingness to assist North Korea in building satellites.

While North Korea launched its first spy satellite in November, foreign analysts doubt its capacity to generate militarily useful imagery. A second satellite launch attempt failed in May.

Seoul and Washington have expressed concerns over potential Russian transfer of sensitive nuclear or missile technologies to Pyongyang.

Mr Shin did not confirm whether such transfers have occurred and experts suggest it is unlikely that Russia would provide such capabilities early in North Korea’s reported troop deployment to Russia.

Additional reporting by agencies.