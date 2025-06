North Korea says it refloated capsized warship after botched launch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

North Korea said it righted a capsized destroyer and moored it at a pier in a northeastern port as it continued to repair the warship Kim Jong Un described as a significant asset for his nuclear-armed military.

The report by North Korean state media aligned with South Korean military assessments and recent commercial satellite images, which indicated that the ship was in an upright position and floating in the harbour of Chongjin, according to the North Korea-focused 38North website.

North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said experts will closely examine the ship’s hull before beginning the next phase of restoration, which will take place at a dry dock at the neighbouring port of Rajin and is expected to last seven to 10 days.

Jo Chun Ryong, a senior official from the ruling Workers’ Party, told the agency that the “perfect restoration of the destroyer will be completed without fail” before a major party congress in late June – a deadline set by Mr Kim.

Outside experts say it remains unclear how severely the 5,000-ton-class destroyer was damaged during a botched launching ceremony in late May, which triggered a furious response from Mr Kim, who called the failure a “criminal act caused by absolute carelessness, irresponsibility, and unscientific empiricism.”

North Korean law enforcement authorities have detained at least four officials over the incident, including the vice director of the Workers’ Party’s munitions industry department, according to state media. The North’s main military committee said those responsible would be held accountable for their “unpardonable criminal act.”

Lee Sung Joon, spokesperson for South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters on Thursday that the South’s military assesses that the North Koreans righted the ship earlier this week and are likely conducting drainage operations while examining the damage.

open image in gallery North Korean destroyer lying on its side in satellite images ( Airbus )

open image in gallery A satellite image shows a North Korean warship covered with a blue tarp after an accident that occurred during its launch at the shipyard in Chongjin ( Planet Labs PBC )

open image in gallery This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows North Korea's new naval destroyer in Chongjin ( Maxar Technologies )

“The nature and duration of the repair process will vary, depending on internal repairs, additional work or whether the incident affected the keel,” Lee said, referring to the ship’s structural backbone. “This could also affect how the ship is used going forward.”

The damaged warship was North Korea’s second known destroyer and seen as a crucial asset toward Mr Kim’s goal of modernising its naval forces. It was in the same class as the country’s first destroyer unveiled in April, which experts assessed as the North’s largest and most advanced warship to date. Mr Kim lavishly praised that ship, which was launched in the western port of Nampo, saying it advances his goal of expanding the military’s operations range and nuclear strike capabilities.

State media described that ship as designed to handle various weapons systems, including anti-air and anti-ship weapons as well as nuclear-capable ballistic and cruise missiles. Mr Kim also supervised test-firings of missiles from the destroyer afterward, and state media said the ship was expected to enter active duty early next year.

While North Korea’s naval forces are widely seen as far inferior to those of its rivals, analysts say a destroyer equipped with modern missile and radar systems could still boost the North’s offensive and defensive capabilities.

South Korean officials and experts say the North’s destroyer was likely built with Russian assistance as the two countries’ military cooperation have intensified amid Russian president Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine. Mr Kim’s government has supplied Russia with thousands of troops and large shipments of military equipment, including artillery and ballistic missiles, to support its war in Ukraine. Washington and Seoul have expressed concern that, in return, Mr Kim may seek Russian technology transfers that could enhance the threat posed by his nuclear-armed military.

Mr Kim met with Russian security council secretary Sergei Shoigu in Pyongyang on Wednesday in the latest sign of the countries’ deepening ties.

Mr Kim has framed his arms buildup as a response to perceived threats from the US and South Korea, which have been expanded joint military exercises in reaction to the North’s advancing nuclear program. Mr Kim says the acquisition of a nuclear-powered submarine would be his next big step in strengthening the North Korean Navy.