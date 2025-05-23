Satellite images show North Korean warship laying on its side after botched launch

Satellite images show a damaged North Korean warship following a botched launch ceremony, which leader Kim Jong Un labelled a “criminal act”.

The country’s second-newest destroyer can be seen covered in blue tarpaulin after it capsized, which leaders said was due to a “serious accident”.

An official investigation into the accident has been launched and those found responsible will be punished for bringing shame to the nation, state media reported.

The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said a malfunction in the launch mechanism caused the stern 5,000-ton warship to slide prematurely into the water, crushing parts of the hull.

The manager of the shipyard, Hong Kil Ho, has already been summoned by law enforcers.