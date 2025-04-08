Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Korea’s military fired warning shots on Tuesday after armed North Korean soldiers crossed into its territory across the eastern section of the heavily fortified border.

According to a statement by South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, about 10 North Korean troops crossed the military demarcation line (MDL) within the demilitarised zone (DMZ) at approximately 5pm local time.

Warning broadcasts were issued, followed by warning gunfire, prompting the intruders to retreat to the northern side. Some of the North Korean soldiers were armed, according to the South Korean military.

The South Korean military confirmed that the incursion did not appear to be intentional, noting that the section where the breach occurred was a wooded area with unclear signage demarcating the border.

The North Korean soldiers were reportedly carrying construction equipment at the time. Their exact purpose in the area remains unknown.

"Our military conducted warning broadcasts and warning shots after about 10 North Korean soldiers crossed the military demarcation line (MDL) in the eastern area of the demilitarised zone (DMZ) around 5:00 pm local time," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a message to reporters.

Members of the Korean People's Army's taking part in comprehensive training exercises at a training base at an undisclosed location in North Korea on 4 April 2025 ( AFP via Getty Image )

“Our military is closely monitoring the North Korean military’s activity and taking necessary measures according to the operational procedures.”

This latest incident comes amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Just a day earlier, South Korean officials reported that approximately 1,500 North Korean personnel were engaged in installing barbed wire and conducting land operations inside the DMZ as part of ongoing military exercises. Although no immediate escalation followed Tuesday’s border breach, the zone has witnessed violent confrontations in the past.

A similar incident in June last year saw North Korean troops briefly crossing the line before warning shots were fired by the South, but it did not escalate further.

The DMZ, stretching 155 miles and spanning 2.5 miles in width, is considered the most militarised border in the world.

Heavily laden with an estimated two million landmines, it is fortified with tank traps, barbed wire, and combat-ready forces on both sides. It remains a legacy of the 1950–1953 Korean War, which concluded with an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

Current regional hostilities have deepened as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un strengthens military ties with Russia amid president Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. Mr Kim continues to defy appeals from Seoul and Washington to resume denuclearisation talks.

Despite remarks from United States president Donald Trump earlier this year expressing willingness to reengage diplomatically with Pyongyang, North Korea has remained silent and has accused Washington of escalating hostilities since Mr Trump’s inauguration.

Additional reporting by agencies