Vladimir Putin has reportedly gifted Kim Jong-un 24 purebred horses in exchange for artillery shells used in the Ukraine war, signalling the two leaders’ increasingly close bond.

The new consignment of Orlov Trotters, which are said to be the North Korean leaders’ favourite breed, were brought over the narrow land border on Sunday, according to an announcement made by the veterinary authorities in Primorsky Krai, which is the Russian Far East region connected by rail to North Korea, reported The Times.

The delivery of the 19 stallions and five mares is reported by South Korean media to be partial payment for North Korean artillery shells sent to Russia for use in its invasion of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un exchange documents during a ceremony for their new partnership in Pyongyang, North Korea, in June ( Sputnik )

It comes two years after Pyongyang received 30 Orlov Trotters, the breed Kim has been seen riding in his regime’s propaganda pictures.

Meanwhile, state media KCNA reported the North Korean leader sent President Putin a pair of Pungsan dogs, which is a local breed, in June, after the two leaders signed a “comprehensive partnership agreement” committing to military cooperation earlier that month. The Russian leader then gifted Kim 447 goats in August.

The horses primarily play a symbolic, rather than military, role for Kim, fuelling his family’s personality cult ( Reuters )

Despite its development of nuclear weapons and balliestic missiles, North Korea is investing hundreds of thousands of dollars into a network of equestrian military units, which is among the oldest of military technologies. Between 2020 and 2023, the country spent at least $600,000 importing thoroughbred horses from Russia.

The horses primarily play a symbolic, rather than military, role for Kim, fuelling his family’s personality cult. The North Korean leader is depicted riding on 386 occasions at the museum of the Mirim Horse Riding Club, which is the country’s most imporant equestrian centre.

The club also features sayings on equestrianism spoken by Kim, such as, “Horses may no longer be used in war, but the war horse is important from the perspective that they display the military’s greatness.”

Another reads: “Commanders must ride horses. A person who rides horses will gain a stronger disposition and higher command ability, and it is also related to physical strength.”