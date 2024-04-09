Sniffer dog who was ‘too friendly’ for drugs role excels in Taiwan earthquake rescues

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A former drug-sniffing dog named Roger, who was fired from his job for being too friendly, has redeemed himself by helping search teams in Taiwan’s strongest earthquake in 25 years.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit the island on Wednesday, killing at least 13 people and leaving more than 1,140 injured. Rescuers have been facing a range of threats from landslides, rockfalls and aftershocks as they continued working to evacuate the remaining trapped and missing individuals.

The fire department released footage on Saturday showing Roger, an eight-year-old Labrador, climbing atop a boulder that was lying on a hiking trail near Hualien’s Taroko National Park.

In the video, a rescuer can be seen asking Roger if he’s found something and to move to the other side. But Roger’s refusal to budge helped the rescuers find someone trapped.

“Roger must have found some clues, and his confused look made the handler feel something was up, and then they found the victim,” said Chen Chi-mai, mayor of southern Kaohsiung, in a Facebook post titled “The Paw Paw Team’s feat”.

Kaohsiung sent a rescue team and dogs to help with the search, and the mayor said Roger specialises in “rubble pile search and rescue” and is trained to look for survivors.

A rescuer locating the body of an earthquake victim with the help of Roger. ( Hualien County Fire Department /AFP )

Roger’s handler Lee Hsin-hung said Roger found his first survivor within “just five minutes after setting off”, despite the unfamiliar terrain.

While as a puppy, Roger was trained as a drug-sniffing dog, it was clearly not the right career for him. He was switched to search-and-rescue missions because of his over-friendly nature.

“He’s very agile,” Lee told reporters.

“Like this time when he went to Shakadang Trail, it’s not a rescue site we can simulate (in training) but he’s not scared.”

Roger, who is due to retire soon, has won hearts in Taiwan for his boisterous nature, as AFP reported him lunging at “reporters’ microphones during interviews and also destroying a chew toy given to him after his mission”.

But Roger isn’t the only one helping in Taiwan. A three-year-old Jack Russell terrier named Wilson too has been following in Roger’s footsteps, as footage emerged of him tirelessly scrambling through boulders.

Despite the Taiwan quake being Wilson’s first mission, he was able to locate two victims, going beyond handler Tseng Ching-lin’s expectations.

“He did not perform that well at tests compared with other dogs,” he said to a reporter.

“He’s very smart, but he likes to play and he runs to other places,” Tseng added.

Wilson, a Jack Russell terrier, helping rescuers locate victims of an earthquake in Taiwan’s Taroko National Park in Hualien ( Hualien County Fire Department /AFP )

The central Hualien was rattled by at least 50 aftershocks overnight after the initial 400 tremors recorded from Wednesday morning into Thursday night by the Central Weather Administration.

At least four of the dead were killed inside the Taroko National Park, a tourist attraction famous for canyons and cliffs in mountainous Hualien. One person was found dead in a damaged building and another was found in the Ho Ren Quarry. Rescuers also carried out the body of a man, who had severe wounds on his head, from a hiking trail on Thursday.

Hualien was last hit by a deadly quake in 2018 which killed 17 people and brought down a historic hotel.

Taiwan’s worst recent earthquake struck on 21 September 1999, a magnitude 7.7 temblor that caused 2,400 deaths, injured around 100,000 and destroyed thousands of buildings.