Taiwan: Moment nurses rush to protect newborn babies during earthquake

This is the moment nurses at a Taiwan hospital rush to help newborn babies as a deadly earthquake struck.

A nurse shared the video of her and her colleagues holding onto newborn baby cots to keep them safe during the earthquake which hit in the early hours of 3 April.

Four members of staff in the maternity unit can be seen scrambling to keep the cots still, as the building begins to shake.

At least 10 people have now been confirmed dead after a 7.4-magnitude powerful earthquake struck.

More than 1,000 people were injured and more than 40 remained trapped on Thursday.