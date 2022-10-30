Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Footage inside Seoul crowd reveals partygoers’ panic before crush that killed 153 people

More than 150 people were killed in the crush in South Korea’s capital including victims from China, Australia, Uzbekistan, Norway and Iran

Aisha Rimi
Sunday 30 October 2022 10:20
Comments
Seoul stampede: Densely packed crowd surges in Halloween party event

Footage taken from within a crowd in Seoul shows the panic among Halloween partygoers before a crush that killed more than 150 people.

Shouting and screams can be heard as partygoers tried to push their way through the narrow alleyway in the Itaewon area, while music from the nearby nightclubs continued to blare in the background.

The current death toll stands at 15, mostly teenagers and adults in their twenties, with warnings it could rise further. South Korean officials said more than 90 per cent of those killed have now been identified.

Witnesses say it was almost impossible for emergency vehicles to make their way through

(REUTERS)

Video from the scene showed how people struggled to make their way through the packed backstreets

(@JANELLES_STORY via REUTERS)

Other eyewitness footage showed emergency workers and pedestrians trying to resuscitate those who were injured on the roads, as some were carried away from the scene.

A night of partying turned into a tragedy as the crowds swelled in the area’s backstreets and panic erupted.

Recommended

Witnesses said the crowd surge caused “a hell-like” chaos as people fell on each other “like dominos”.

Some people were bleeding from their noses and mouths while being given CPR, witnesses said, as others dressed in Halloween costumes continued to sing and dance nearby, oblivious to the severity of the situation.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visited the scene on Sunday morning

(AP)

The streets were so densely packed with people and slow-moving vehicles that it was almost impossible for emergency workers and ambulances to reach the alley quickly, said some witnesses.

Among the dead are 19 foreigners, said Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department. The victims include people from Iran, Norway, and Uzbekistan, as well as four Chinese nationals and one Australian.

Onlookers, police and paramedics in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon

(AFP via Getty Images)

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared a one-week national mourning period and ordered flags at government buildings and public offices to fly at half-staff.

During a televised speech, he said supporting the families of the victims, including their funeral preparations, and the treatment of the injured would be a top priority for his government.

Rescue workers treat injured people on the street near the scene in Seoul

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

He also called for officials to thoroughly investigate the cause of the accident and review the safety of other large cultural and entertainment events to ensure they proceed safely.

Recommended

“This is really devastating. The tragedy and disaster that need not have happened took place in the heart of Seoul amid Halloween (celebrations),” Yoon said during the speech.

“I feel heavy-hearted and cannot contain my sadness as a president responsible for the people’s lives and safety.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in