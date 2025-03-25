Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rescuers are looking for a motorcyclist in Seoul who fell into a 20m-wide sinkhole on Monday after it suddenly appeared on a six-way lane.

The incident took place at an intersection near an elementary school in eastern Seoul at 6.29pm, swallowing a motorcycle driver, who is yet to be rescued.

A white Carnival vehicle, which was passing just before the road collapsed, was damaged. The driver, identified as 48-year-old Heo Mo, was injured and taken to a hospital.

Police and firefighters believe that a broken water main pipe may have led to the pit on the road.

During an overnight search operation, rescuers found a mobile phone at around 1.37am which is believed to belong to the missing biker, who is yet to be identified in public by the authorities. His motorcycle was recovered about two hours later, approximately 30m underground, reported Korea JoongAng Daily.

open image in gallery Rescuers in Seoul race to search for motorcyclist after he got swallowed in a sinkhole on Monday, 24 March 2025 ( EPA )

Authorities resumed the search this morning around 7am, using heavy equipments, reported Yonhap News Agency.

The sinkhole, estimated to be 18m wide, 20m long and 30m deep, is expected to collapse further. Water is still leaving from the broken pipe, though the flow has weakened. Earlier, Seoul mayor Oh Se-hoon called for safety measures to be put in place, as he noted that the sinkhole on the six-lane road is getting bigger.

"Please do your best to ensure there are no casualties from the land subsidence and to secure the area during the rescue operations,” he noted.

open image in gallery Site of a sinkhole, 20m-wide and 18m-deep, at an intersection in Gangdong Ward, Seoul on 25 March 2025 ( EPA )

On Monday, the Gangdong-gu Office also issued a safety information text, advising commuters to “check the traffic information in advance and use the detour road”, adding that there is “full traffic control in both directions between the crossroads” from the Gildong Ecological Park to the Daemyeong Elementary School entrance.

A resident who operates a gas station nearby first saw a slight collapse of the manhole next to the road around 10am and complained about it to the district authorities at around 10.30am.

While the emergency repair was carried around 1.30pm and 2pm, additional repair was done at 3pm, reported the Chosun Biz, citing district officials.

The sinkhole formed about one to one and a half hours after the repairs were completed, he told the outlet.

"There were precursor signs since the end of February. The gas station floor had started to crack and sink," he said, adding, "I filed a complaint with the Seoul City government and a safety inspection was conducted a week ago”.