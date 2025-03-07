South Korea raises toll of people injured in fighter jet misfire to 29

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of people injured in the accidental bombing of a South Korean village by military jets has risen to 29.

At least 15 civilians and 14 soldiers sustained injuries after two KF-16 fighter jets “abnormally” released eight MK-82 bombs on a village in Pocheon, 43km north of the capital Seoul, during joint military exercises with the US on Thursday.

Nine of the wounded were currently hospitalised, two of them with severe injuries, local media reported.

The MK-82 bombs, each weighing some 225kg, fell outside the designated range for the joint exercises, the military said. The ensuing blast destroyed homes and a church, and tremors from the explosion were felt nearly 1km away.

The villagers were evacuated to a town hall on Thursday as the military combed the area and then launched an investigation. The destruction of their homes had rendered many people homeless.

An initial investigation found the pilot of one of the KF-16 planes had entered the wrong coordinates for a bombing site.

open image in gallery South Korean KF-16 jets fly during the joint drill with the US military at the Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon ( AP )

South Korea suspended live-fire exercises and training flights of its air force aircraft across the country on Friday until it was established what had gone wrong, the military said.

The planned Freedom Shield exercises with the US would continue, though, and fire drills and flight training restart once the exact cause of the incident was found and preventive steps formulated, it added.

A day after the unprecedented incident, the village remained covered in debris.

The interior and safety ministry allocated 300m won (£160,790) in disaster safety grants to Pocheon to facilitate swift emergency recovery. The fund would be used for temporary housing and psychological support for residents affected by the bombing, reports said.

“We will spare no necessary support to minimize the inconvenience for affected residents and to help stabilize the impacted area as soon as possible," acting minister of interior and safety Lee Sang Min said.

open image in gallery A rescue service personnel walks past a house with broken windows in the bombed village ( EPA )

Meanwhile, dozens of activists and residents from the affected area held a rally near the defence ministry in Seoul to demand a halt to military drills that threatened the lives and peace of the people living in the area.

The residents reportedly said they had been protesting against the disturbance and danger from the nearby training grounds for years. "We, Pocheon citizens, are fundamentally questioning these ongoing military exercises," Lee Myoung Won, a Pocheon resident at the rally, was quoted by Reuters as saying.

The resident said it was unclear to them who the military drills were meant to be providing security for.

open image in gallery Protesters demand an end to the joint military exercises between the US and South Korea and an investigation into the accidental bombing of a civilian area, in Seoul on 7 March 2025 ( AP )

Lee Illwoo, an expert with the Korea Defence Network, argued that the suspension of flight training would cause “really a big problem” in examining the operational plans of the US and South Korea. He told the Associated Press that flying warplanes would be essential to determining their real capabilities, discussing the size of reinforcements of US aircraft from abroad and modifying the operational plans of the allies.

The joint drills were planned to involve responses to evolving challenges like North Korea’s growing military partnership with Russia.