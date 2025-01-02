Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

South Korean police raided Jeju Air and the operator of the Muan airport as they ramped up their investigation into Sunday’s catastrophic plane crash that claimed 179 lives, marking the worst aviation disaster in the country’s recent history.

A Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 crashlanded after failing to deploy its landing gear, skidded off the runway at the Muan airport and rammed into a concrete embankment.

The plane burst into flames, killing all but two of its 181 passengers and crew. The survivors, crew members seated at the rear, suffered injuries but were rescued.

Investigators searched Jeju Air’s Seoul office as well as facilities belonging to the airport operator and the transport ministry’s aviation division in Muan for records related to the plane’s maintenance and airport operations. A police official said the probe aimed to uncover potential failures in operational and safety protocols.

The airline said it was reviewing the situation while the airport operator was yet to issue a comment.

open image in gallery The Boeing plane was carrying 181 people from Thailand to South Korea when it crashed on arrival on 29 December 2024 ( AFP via Getty )

In the wake of the crash, aviation safety experts expressed concerns about the embankment the plane rammed into, questioning the design of the structure designed to support navigation equipment.

“This rigid structure proved catastrophic when the skidding aircraft made impact,” Najmedin Meshkati, engineering professor at the University of Southern California, said.

Such installations should use lighter materials such as metal towers to minimise damage during collisions, he said.

Investigators were also examining whether the embankment should have been constructed from lighter materials to reduce its potential danger.

The incident was also under investigation by the US National Transportation Safety Board, Federal Aviation Administration, and Boeing, in collaboration with South Korean authorities.

Preliminary analysis indicated the aircraft encountered multiple issues, including a bird strike and an engine problem, before the crash.

A video of the crash showed the aircraft belly-landing at speed and bursting into flames after hitting the concrete wall. The pilot had declared an emergency after warning of a bird strike but reportedly attempted a second landing without success.

Black boxes found in the wreckage were being analysed. While the cockpit voice recorder’s data was expected to be turned into audio files by Friday, the damaged flight data recorder was dispatched to the US for examination.

Transport ministry officials said the audio files might not be publicly released due to the sensitivity of the investigation.

open image in gallery Tributes are placed along a fence near the site of the Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 plane crash ( Getty )

Acting president Choi Sang Mok, meanwhile, ordered immediate inspections of all Boeing 737-800 aircraft in South Korea. “Given the public concern, thorough reviews of operation, maintenance, and training procedures must be prioritised,” Mr Choi said during a disaster management meeting.

The tragedy sparked a week of national mourning. Save for two Thai citizens, the victims of the crash were all South Koreans, many of them returning home from holidays in Bangkok.

Bereaved relatives held a memorial service at the site of the crash on New Year’s Day, laying white flowers and offering traditional rice cake soup in tribute to their loved ones.