South Korea's military has conducted a live-fire test of multiple ballistic and tactical missiles after North Korea test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch for the first time in five years.

The South test-fired an array of smaller ballistic and air-to-ground missiles to demonstrate it has the "capability and readiness" to precisely strike missile launch sites.

The South Korean joint chief of staff in a statement said that the test confirmed the military was capable of a precision strike if needed against the location of any North Korean missile launch and its command system.

Following the North's projectile launch, South Korean president Moon Jae-in convened an emergency national security council meeting and accused Kim Jong-un of breaking a moratorium on launching intercontinental ballistic missiles.

South Korean deputy national security advisor Suh Choo-suk condemned the launch as "a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions, and a reversal of the moratorium on ICBM launches, which North Korea had promised to the international community".

