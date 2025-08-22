South Korea moves closer to ending decades-long ban on non-medical tattoo artists

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Korea has taken a big step towards ending its decades-long ban on professional tattooing by non-medical practitioners.

On 20 August, a parliamentary sub-committee approved the country’s first bill to legalise tattooing as a recognised profession, overturning rules that since 1992 had restricted the practice to licensed doctors.

The decision could pave the way for thousands of underground tattooists in South Korea to operate legally after years of working in secrecy under the threat of arrest.

The proposed Tattooist Act outlines a licensing system overseen by the country’s ministry of health and welfare. Tattooists would be required to pass a national exam, adhere to strict hygiene standards, and participate in an insurance programme to cover potential damages.

The law also introduces clear safeguards – minors would still need parental consent to get tattoos, and artists would only be allowed to operate in registered shops.

The bill also sets clear limits, permitting only the use of approved anaesthetics while banning tattoo removal or laser treatments, in an effort to address growing concerns over unsafe, unregulated procedures in private studios.

The legislation still faces several hurdles, including approval by multiple committees, the full National Assembly, and final sign-off from president Lee Jae Myung, who has previously pledged support for legalisation. Earlier in 2022, he said that “Korea was the only country that continued to classify non-medical tattooing as a medical act”.

If enacted, the law could take effect as early as November.

open image in gallery In a photo taken on 4 September 2020, tattoo artist Seo Uri poses for a photo before the city skyline of Seoul. - In South Korea, while tattooing itself is not illegal, it is classed as a medical procedure and may only be carried out by a fully qualified doctor, with up to two years in prison for violators. ( AFP via Getty Images )

While tattooists and advocacy groups have hailed the move as a victory against stigma and criminalisation, the Korean Medical Association has strongly opposed it, warning that tattooing remains a public health risk.

“Tattooing poses serious risks, and we will not stand idly by if this law advances under pressure from interest groups and public sentiment,” it said in a statement.

An estimated 13 million people in South Korea sport tattoos, according to Korea JoongAng Daily.

open image in gallery In a photo taken on 8 July 2020, tattoo artist Doy works on a client at his studio in Seoul. - South Korea’s parliament has taken a historic step toward recognising tattooing as a legitimate profession ( AFP via Getty Images )

According to the National Evidence-based Healthcare Collaborating Agency – a government-funded research institution under the ministry of health and welfare – this figure includes roughly 10 million individuals who have had semi-permanent cosmetic treatments such as eyebrow tattoos, and about 3 million who opted for body art.

The tattoo industry also reportedly employs more than 300,000 workers.

A 1992 Supreme Court ruling classified tattooing as a medical procedure, effectively making any work by non-doctors illegal for the past three decades.

On Thursday, Democratic Party of Korea representative Park Ju-min said: “For years, the law punished tattooists simply because they were not medical professionals. There is no reason to delay this legislation any longer.”

Im Bo-ran, president of the Korea Tattoo Federation, said the group had spent more than ten years pushing to dismantle the social stigma and legal barriers that tattooists continue to face.

“Now that we’ve taken the first step, we will continue to push for the remaining stages of approval with a unified voice,” she said.