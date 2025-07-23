Scientists create temporary tattoo that detects if your drink has been spiked

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scientists have created a temporary tattoo that can detect if a drink has been spiked with just a couple drops.

The sticker, which is applied to the skin, can detect the presence of the drug Y-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) even in low concentrations within one second.

Commonly used to spike drinks, the central nervous system depressant drug Rohypnol, known as roofies or GHB, has been liked with sexual assault.

It causes drowsiness, slows down your breathing and reduces heart rate.

These drugs are colourless, tasteless and induce a stupor in victims that is similar to severe alcohol intoxication – leaving people vulnerable to sexual assault.

open image in gallery The tattoo can detect the presence of drug γ-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) even in low concentrations ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The prevalence of spiking is high with 11 per cent of UK adults report being spiked at any point in their lives, according to Drinkaware.

It added that 9 per cent of men and 13 per cent of women have reported their drink being spiked.

There are ways people can protect themselves from drink spiking, with specialised strips and cards that change colour when exposed to these drugs.

But many of these drug testing kits are conspicuous or take minutes to report a result.

In the study published in the journal ACS Sensors, researchers in South Korea set out to develop a rapid-acting test for GHB that’s worn on the skin using a tattoo-like sticker.

open image in gallery This tattoo-like sticker, which can be printed in a variety of designs, detects the presence of a drug often used to “spike” drinks — the letters turn red when exposed to it ( Adapted from ACS Sensors 2025 )

Gyeong-Ji Kim, Jai Eun An, Kyong-Cheol Ko, Oh Seok Kwon and colleagues created the stickers by placing a mould over the top of a thin plastic film decorated with tattoo-like designs.

They poured a gel mixture into the mould which contained a chemical receptor that turns red when it detects GHB.

The back of the sticker was then coated with a diluted glue solution, so it could stick to skin.

Researchers tested the sticker’s ability to detect small amounts of GHB in a variety of beverages: whiskey, vodka, beer, soju (a Korean alcoholic beverage) and coffee.

The drug was detected within one second of coming into contact with the contaminated drinks. It even changed colour when it detected levels of the drug lower than what would induce serious physiological symptoms – 0.01 micrograms of GHB in 1 millilitre of beverage.

The sticker is designed to be able to discreetly dip a finger into a drink, touch the drop to the sticker and see the result almost immediately.

A positive result displays for up to 30 days after detection, which could be important if it’s needed as a form of evidence of tampering.

The researchers say that their sticker technology is inexpensive and easy to manufacture, and it could be commercially available soon.