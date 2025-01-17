House of Commons bar closed indefinitely after drink spiking allegation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A bar in the House of Commons is being closed indefinitely from Monday while security and safety arrangements are reviewed after an alleged spiking incident.

The alleged incident took place at the start of January, just after MPs returned from their long Christmas break.

A House of Commons spokesperson said: “Strangers’ Bar will close from Monday 20 January while security and safety arrangements are reviewed.

“The safety of everyone on the estate remains a key priority of both Houses.”

It comes after Sir Keir Starmer warned MPs not to leave drinks unattended in parliament, describing the reports as “incredibly concerning”.

open image in gallery Strangers’ Bar ( Supplied )

His official spokesperson said it was “not sensible” for MPs to leave drinks at the bar while they go to vote, but added: “The prime minister would let people follow their own common sense on this one”.

“Women have a right to feel safe everywhere - at work, at home, in our schools”, his spokesperson said.

London’s Metropolitan Police are investigating after a woman reported her drink was spiked.

The woman, a parliamentary researcher, alerted bar staff and parliamentary security to the incident at around 6.30pm on 7 January.

A UK Parliament spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident which took place on the parliamentary estate in early January, which was reported to parliamentary security and is now being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Service.”

Parliamentary officials are understood to be taking the allegation extremely seriously.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed it had “received reports of an alleged spiking at an establishment in the House of Commons”.

They added in a statement on Wednesday: “The investigation is ongoing and the victim is being supported by officers. There have been no arrests at this stage.

“We would encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim or witness to spiking, in any form, to contact us on 101, or 999 in emergency. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

