UK politics live: Badenoch accused of wanting to cut state pension as Labour deny Musk forced gangs inquiries
Tory leader has been accused of ‘putting pensions on notice’ after revealing a possible policy shift on triple lock pensions during a LBC phone-in
Kemi Badenoch has been accused of wanting to cut the state pension after she revealed she will consider means-testing the triple-lock system.
“We don’t have a system that knows who should get what,” said the Tory leader during the LBC phone-in in what would be a major policy shift for the party.
Under the triple lock policy previously supported by the Conservative government, the state pension rises each year by whichever is highest out of 2.5 per cent, inflation, or earnings.
Ms Badenoch added: “We’ve got to give something to the next generation. What are we leaving them with?”
But her comments quickly drew criticism from opposition parties.
A Labour Party spokesman said: “Kemi Badenoch has put pensioners on notice – she’s going to cut your state pension.”
Elsewhere, Labour’s minister for culture, Lisa Nandy, was asked about claims billionaire Elon Musk pushed the government into launching a new audit into grooming gangs.
“I utterly refute that,” she told Sky News.
On Thursday, home secretary Yvette Cooper announced a “rapid national audit” into the scale and nature of grooming gags across the country.
Tory pension triple lock plan will impact ‘millionaires, not millions of pensioners’
The Tories have responded to criticism after leader Kemi Badenoch said the party would look at means-testing the triple-lock pension system.
Under the triple lock policy, the state pension rises each year by whichever is highest out of 2.5 per cent, inflation, or earnings.
After Labour warned pensioners the Tory party was looking to cut their state pension, co-chairman of the Conservative Party defended the idea when speaking to Sky News.
Nigel Huddleston said the party was not looking to scrap the system.
He said: “She [Kemi Badenoch] said, look, millionaires probably shouldn’t get it. Millionaires, not millions of pensioners. Millionaires.
“We probably do need to look at means testing at some of those levels, and I don’t think many viewers would disagree with that.”
Retailer Next will be taking on fewer workers after Reeves’ Budget, boss warns
The boss of retail giant Next has issued a warning over the impact of Rachel Reeves’ Budget, after the business revealed it was facing a £67m surge in wage costs in the year to January 2026.
The business has blamed the chancellor’s plans to increase employer national insurance contributions and the minimum wage from April. It said it will need to push through an “unwelcome” 1 per cent rise in prices as part of efforts to help offset the hit.
Chief executive and Conservative peer Lord Simon Wolfson said Next would not be cutting jobs through redundancies, but confirmed it would take on fewer workers than normal in the year ahead across its warehouses and retail stores.
He said that employers with part-time and low wage workers will be disproportionately affected by the moves, as costs will rise more steeply for these employees.
“We’re not looking at a dramatic increase in unemployment but… it’s these jobs that are most likely to be lost in the economy,” he said.
He stressed that for Next, it was “not a meltdown situation”.
FTSE 100 hits record high in ‘surprise’ rally
Good news for investors this morning.
The UK’s FTSE 100 reached its highest ever level following a rally for the index helped by miners and housebuilders amid rising hopes of further interest rate cuts. It surged more than 1 per cent shortly after markets opened on Friday morning to a high of 8,480.57.
Miners Antofagasta, Glencore and Anglo American, and housebuilders Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Redrow were among the big risers.
Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said the rally came as a surprise. He said: “US markets faltered after a blowout session the previous day, while the surprising upstart came in the form of the FTSE 100, which has set the early pace and blew past its previous record high in opening trade.
“The housebuilders were also strong, given a combination of potentially lowering interest rates and some recent updates which have shown robust forward order books, with rises of 2% or more for the likes of Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey, Barratt Redrow and Berkeley Group.
“The FTSE 100 is now ahead by 3.5 per cent this year, and marginally ahead of the previous record level set last May.”
Surprise flop in retail sales in December
Following news yesterday that the UK economy only grew slightly in November, we’re now getting data on retail sales for December, which again shows a rather gloomy picture.
UK retail sales unexpectedly fell by 0.3 per cent in December, the Office for National Statistics said. It followed a 0.1 per cent increase in November, revised down from a previous estimate of a 0.2 per cent rise.
Analysts had been expecting sales to rise by 0.4% in December, with shoppers stocking up ahead of Christmas.
Erin Brookes, European retail and consumer lead at Alvarez & Marsal, said: “Sales disappointed in December after five months of positive growth, signalling that retailers are already being hit by low consumer confidence on spending.”
Tax will not replace BBC licence fee, Labour minister indicates
Some more this morning on Labour’s plans on the BBC licence fee.
Culture secretary Lisa Nandy was asked on the issue as the fee, which the government has committed to increasing in line with inflation each year until 2027, is to rise to £174.50 in April.
The broadcaster has been cash-strapped in recent years following the licence fee being frozen for two years at £159.
Ms Nandy told BBC Breakfast that the licence fee was “not only insufficient, it’s raising insufficient money to support the BBC, but it also is deeply regressive”.
The Government will use a review of the BBC’s Royal Charter, which will include a public consultation, to consider funding options to support the broadcaster’s long-term future.
Ms Nandy said she has “already started initial discussions with the BBC leadership about the charter review”, that she hopes will “future proof our national broadcaster until well into the latter half of this century”.
She added: “I think the one that has been speculated about is general taxation.
“That’s not something that we are considering, not least because we want to make sure that we protect the BBC from the sort of political interference that we saw under the last government.”
Rachel Reeves issues defiant message to critics as she refuses to resign
Rachel Reeves compared herself to ‘Iron Lady’ Margaret Thatcher as she said she will not resign, after coming under pressure over the state of the economy.
On Thursday, the latest GDP (gross domestic product) figures showed the UK economy grew only slightly in November, after it had shrunk in both October and September.
There have also been concerns about the fall in the pound and a rise in government borrowing costs.
Earlier this week, Sir Keir Starmer was asked if Ms Reeves would continue in her role as chancellor.
Speaking to BBC’s Political Thinking with Nick Robinson, Ms Reeves said she was not going to let her critics get her down, and said she would not resign. Ms Reeves said she did not take attacks on her personally and “strongly believes” she has “what it takes” and “the ideas to turn things around”.
She also said she was happy to be known as the ‘Iron Lady’.
‘I utterly refute that’ - Labour minister rejects claims Musk triggered inquiries
Lisa Nandy has dismissed claims that Elon Musk’s slew of social media posts about grooming gangs kick-started the Government into action.
“I utterly refute that,” the Culture Secretary told Sky News when asked about the billionaire’s interest in the scandal.
Ms Nandy also told the broadcaster the Government would accept a “majority” of the recommendations set out by Professor Alexis Jay aimed at preventing future child sexual abuse.
On Thursday, Yvette Cooper announced a “rapid national audit” into the scale and nature of grooming gangs across the country amid growing calls from MPs for a new inquiry.
The home secretary also pledged five new local inquiries backed by government funding.
The partial climb down comes after three Labour MPs from the North West and Manchester mayor Andy Burnham broke ranks to demand a rethink.
Row continues as Tories hit back at Labour criticism
So, we had Kemi Badenoch appearing on the LBC phone-in this morning, revealing she was considering means testing the triple-lock pension.
Then Labour accused the Tories of planning to cut the state pension.
Now the Tories have hit back, accusing Labour of “fake news”.
A Conservative Party headquarters spokesperson said: “The Labour Party is skewing her words for political gain and lying about what she said. We will look at means testing. But the Conservatives have always protected the triple lock. Ignore the fake news! Read the transcript.”
Labour accuses Tory leader of ‘putting pensions on notice'
Not long after Kemi Badenoch appeared on the LBC phone-in, both the Labour and Lib Dem parties responded.
A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Kemi Badenoch has put pensioners on notice - she’s going to cut your state pension. The Labour government has taken tough action to clean up the mess the Tories left our economy in, meaning we can guarantee a £470 cash boost for pensioners in April.
“The Tories have let the mask slip though and are happy to leave pensioners worse off. Yet again, the Conservatives haven’t listened and they haven’t learned.”
A spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats, part of the coalition that introduced the triple-lock system 14 years ago, said: “Bungling Badenoch has finally come up with her first new policy, slashing the state pension.
“The Liberal Democrats are proud we introduced the triple-lock and will fight tooth and nail against Conservative attempts to weaken it.”
What is the triple lock pension?
The triple lock guarantees that the state pension rises every year in line with inflation, earnings or 2.5 per cent – whichever is highest.
The policy helps to ensure pensioners’ living standards keep up with those of the wider population.
More than 12 million people receive the state pension.
