South Korea’s foreign ministry has increased the threat level at five of its embassies and consulates overseas as it warned of a North Korean plot to carry out “terrorist” attacks targetting Seoul‘s officials and citizens living abroad.

Seoul’s spy agency, the National Intelligence Service [NIS], said it had recently “detected numerous signs that North Korea is preparing for terrorist attacks against our embassy staff or citizens in various countries, (such as) China, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East”.

The five locations include embassies in Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam, as well as consulates in Vladivostok, Russia, and Shenyang, China, Reuters reported.

The ministry said in a statement: “North Korea has dispatched agents to these countries to expand surveillance of the South Korean embassies and is also engaging in specific activities such as searching for South Korean citizens as potential terrorist targets.”

The South Korean foreign ministry said the terrorism alert level at the five embassies and consulates had been raised from “Attention” to “Alert”, the second-highest level in the country’s four-tier system, which indicates that there is a heightened likelihood of an attack.

