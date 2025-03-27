South Korea wildfires latest: ‘Largest on record’ blaze kills 27 and destroys ancient Buddhist temples
‘We are nationally in a critical situation’, says acting president as blaze doubles
Wildfires raging in South Korea doubled in size today, with authorities calling them the country’s worst fire disaster on record.
Since Friday, more than 35,810 hectares (88,488 acres) of land in the southeast has been scorched, the disaster response centre said. The fire that began in Uiseong county is now the biggest single forest fire in South Korea’s history, surpassing the 24,000-hectare blaze of March 2000.
At least 26 people were confirmed dead, including a pilot of a firefighting helicopter which crashed yesterday.
Hundreds of structures have been burnt or damaged, including historic 7th-century Buddhist temple that was reduced to ashes as the fire continued to expand.
“We are nationally in a critical situation with numerous casualties because of the unprecedented rapid spread of forest fires,” acting president Han Duck Soo said at a government response meeting.
The Uiseong fire spread rapidly on Wednesday, reaching Yeongdeok on the east coast, 51km away, in just 12 hours. While light rain is forecast in the southwest, most affected areas are expected to receive less than 5mm, offering little relief.
Firefighters struggle to contain fire
The military has released stocks of aviation fuel to help keep firefighting helicopters flying to douse flames across mountainous regions in the southeast of the country, where fires have been burning now for nearly a week.
More than 120 helicopters have been deployed in three regions battling the blazes, the safety ministry said. South Korea relies on helicopters to fight forest fires because of its mountainous terrain. A helicopter pilot died yesterday after crashing while trying to tackle a blaze.
'We are nationally in a critical situation,' says South Korea's acting president
South Korea's acting president Han Duck-soo called the wildfires “unprecedented” yesterday and said the crisis was “rewriting the record books for the worst wildfires in our nation's history”.
"Damages are snowballing," Mr Han said. "There are concerns that we'll have wildfire damages that we've never experienced, so we have to concentrate all our capabilities to put out the wildfires in the rest of this week."
Speaking at a government response meeting today, he said: "We are nationally in a critical situation with numerous casualties because of the unprecedented rapid spread of forest fires."
South Korea's wildfire doubles up in size, becomes the largest on record
Wildfires raging in South Korea doubled in size today from a day earlier, as authorities called the blazes the country's worst fire disaster.
More than 35,000 hectares (88,000 acres) have been charred or were still burning in the largest of the fires that began in the central Uiseong county, making it the biggest single forest fire in South Korea's history. The previous record was 24,000 hectares (59,000 acres) in a March 2000 fire.
The wildfires that originated in Uiseong have been moving rapidly eastward, spreading almost to the coast, carried by gusty winds and with dry conditions aggravating the situation.
The Uiseong fire began spreading quickly yesterday, reaching the coastal county of Yeongdeok 51km (32 miles) away in just 12 hours, said Won Myung-soo, director of satellite imagery analysis for the national forestry service.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments