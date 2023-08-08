For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tens of thousands of scouts are being evacuated from their campsite amid the World Scout Jamboree event in South Korea ahead of an approaching typhoon just days after a heatwave struck the area.

Ahmad Alhendawi, secretary-general of the World Organization of the Scout Movement, on Tuesday said the challenges were unparalleled in a century of scouting history.

“This is the first time in more than 100 years of World Scout Jamborees that we have had to face such compounded challenges,” he said in a statement.

He said the massive gathering that united approximately 43,000 scouts from 155 countries at a campsite in South Korea’s North Jeolla province had been “very unlucky with the unprecedented heatwave and now the typhoon”.

Several nations, including the UK and the US, had departed earlier due to rising temperatures and unsatisfactory hygiene conditions at the camp.

On Monday, organisers of the World Scout Jamboree said the South Korean government informed them that it was no longer safe to continue the event.

The government said it had taken into consideration worries expressed by the World Organization for Scout Movements and national delegations, who had been urging the closure of the site for several days.

Starting from Tuesday at 10am local time, approximately 36,000 individuals remaining in Saemangeum will be transported via buses to more secure locations, according to South Korea’s vice minister for disaster and safety management Kim Sung-ho.

The event “is still continuing” and “the location is only changing because of the natural disaster”, he said.

Local reports said authorities are actively searching for substitute locations and lodging options within and near Seoul.

Severe tropical storm Khanun, responsible for evacuations and power outages in Japan, is predicted to reach South Korea’s southern Jeolla province by Thursday. While downgraded from a typhoon, it continues to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall to the area.

The adverse weather conditions had “significantly impacted the planning and delivery of the 25th World Scout Jamboree”, Mr Alhendawi said, adding that despite the challenges, scouts had shown “true resilience, determination and leadership in the face of adversity”.

According to the scouts organisation, this is the first time when a campsite is being evacuated due to adverse weather since 1971, when a typhoon hit a world scout jamboree in Japan.

Local media reported that at the expansive Buan campsite on Tuesday, large numbers of scouts were busy dismantling their tents, gathering their possessions and forming lines to board buses destined for substitute lodging in Seoul and the nearby areas.

The government had announced plans to deploy 1,000 buses to transport the predominantly teenage scouts away from the site.