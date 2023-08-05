US Scouts withdraw from scorching heatwave-impacted jamboree in South Korea

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The World Scout Jamboree in South Korea came under pressure after facing calls to be cancelled on Saturday, as groups from the United States and Britain decided to depart a week ahead of schedule due to severe heat and adverse weather conditions.

The withdrawal of the US on Saturday deals a new setback to both the organisers and the South Korean government.

Just the day before, the government had pledged increased provisions such as water trucks, air-conditioned areas, and medical personnel in an effort to salvage the event.

The mercury has climbed to 34 degrees Celsius in Saemangeum, situated near the city of Buan on South Korea’s western coastline. This is where 39,000 participants, primarily scouts aged 14 to 18, have been camping since Friday.

The two-week-long outdoor event began on Tuesday as authorities issued the highest-level warning for extreme temperatures for the first time in four years.

At least 400 people were treated for heat-related illnesses at the gathering. Over 43,000 young scouts from 158 countries are participating in the World Scout Jamboree held on land reclaimed from the sea in the southwestern town of Buan.

During the opening ceremony on Wednesday, at least 108 people suffered from heat-related illnesses and exhaustion and were taken to the hospital, the authorities said. The ceremony was attended by president Yoon Suk Yeol along with chief scout, Bear Grylls.

The temperature there reached 35C on Wednesday.

By Thursday the number of people falling sick due to extreme temperatures had risen to at least 400. “Most of them were experiencing mild symptoms, such as headache, dizziness and nausea and all returned to their campsites,” a Jeonbuk Fire Service official said.

The US contingent is set to participate in a jamboree programme on Saturday, followed by their relocation to the US Army Garrison Humphreys near the jamboree site on Sunday, Reuters reported, citing an email the news agency reviewed.

“The US Contingent to the World Scout Jamboree has made the difficult decision that we will be departing the 25th World Scout Jamboree site early because of ongoing extreme weather and resulting conditions at the jamboree site,” the email sent to parents by the US group’s media team read.

The Singapore Scout Association also said on Saturday that they would be transferring from the jamboree site to Daejeon Metropolitan City.

“The safety and welfare of our young people and adult volunteers are of the utmost importance,” said the association.

On Friday, Britain, the largest group participating in the jamboree, announced their decision to relocate to hotels in Seoul for the remainder of their stay, aiming to ease the strain on the event site.

The World Organization of the Scout Movement said in a statement on Friday it had asked the Korean Scout Association to consider “alternative options to end the event earlier than scheduled and support the participants until they depart for their home countries”.