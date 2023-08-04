Military doctors and nurses have been sent to a global scout event in South Korea after hundreds of teenagers fell ill from the heatwave gripping the country.

At least 600 participants at the World Scout Jamboree have so far been treated for heat-related ailments. British celebrity adventurer Bear Grylls, who kicked off the jamboree, urged attendees to stay hydrated.

Kristin Sayers, a parent from the U.S. state of Virginia, said her son initially had to sleep on the ground at the camp because the tents were not ready. I’m disappointed my son’s dream is looking more like a nightmare,” she told Reuters.