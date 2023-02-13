China has flown dozens of military balloons into Taiwan’s airspace, report says

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

China has flown dozens of military “spy” balloons in Taiwanese airspace over many years, said a new report citing top officials, with the latest incursion alleged to have occurred just a few weeks ago.

The US had shot down a purpoted “spy” balloon off the South Carolina coast after it traversed above sensitive military sites across North America, in an incident that has sparked surveillance concerns and strained already deteriorating ties between the two countries.

Over the weekend, several other “objects” have been shot down by the US military as well.

Taiwan’s defence ministry confirmed the presence of balloons in an incident in February last year, when multiple Chinese balloons in four batches were seen hovering over the island’s north.

“They come very frequently, the last one just a few weeks ago,” a senior Taiwanese official was quoted by the Financial Times as saying in a report published on Monday. Such incursions were happening on average once a month, according to the report.

China has beefed up its military aggression around Taiwan, including flying a record number of warplanes into its airspace, in an effort to exert its claim over the island. China says Taiwan is a part of its national territory even though Taipei has been self ruled after splitting from the mainland in 1949 following a civil war.

The suspected spy balloons observed in Taiwan’s airspace allegedly flew at about 20,000ft, while their dimensions and payload exceeded those of weather balloons that are allowed to cross sovereign airspace without prior approval.

Officials who deal with military and intelligence in Asia told the newspaper that the balloons observed were developed by the Equipment Development Department, a division in charge of weapons systems under China’s Central Military Commission.

The balloons have reportedly been collecting atmospheric data for use in radar and missile systems, said a Taiwanese official. The measurements are required to be routinely updated, taking into account seasonal and annual changes to avoid errors.

“Some of the balloons are fielded by the PLA [People’s Liberation Army] Air Force and some by the Rocket Force,” one official said, adding that military aircraft were regularly sent up to observe the balloons.

The suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts to the ocean after being shot down off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina (REUTERS)

The report of the suspected espionage balloons comes just weeks after one of Taiwan’s most prominent allies – the United States – shot down a Chinese balloon that crossed into its airspace.

In late January, an F-22 jet had fired an AIM-9X missile, deflating the helium balloon and sending the payload toward the Atlantic Ocean.

Beijing has denied allegations that the balloon was sent for surveillance, insisting that the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft.