An American fighter jet has shot down another high-altitude airborne object, this time above Lake Huron near Michigan on Sunday, marking the third time within three days that the US military has downed an unidentified craft in North American airspace.
The latest action marks the fourth intrusion within eight days, after President Joe Biden ordered US military to shoot down a car-sized object above Alaskan waters on Friday and a similar “cylindrical” object in Canadian airspace on Saturday.
US military officials, the White House and members of Congress are on high alert after a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was brought down off the coast of South Carolina on 4 February.
Arctic weather conditions and limited light could impact the recovery mission now underway for the object that was shot down over Alaska on Friday, and US military and federal law enforcement are continuing a recovery mission in the Atlantic Ocean for the Chinese balloon’s critical components. An underwater unmanned vehicle has been deployed to the sea floor.
US officials are still trying to precisely identify two other objects shot down by F-22 fighter jets, and working to determine whether China was responsible as concerns escalated about what Washington said was Beijing’s large-scale aerial surveillance programme.
An object shot down on Saturday over Canada’s Yukon was described by US officials as a balloon significantly smaller than the balloon — the size of three school buses — hit by a missile on 4 February.
A flying object brought down over the remote northern coast of Alaska on Friday was more cylindrical and described as a type of airship.
Both were believed to have a payload, either attached or suspended from them, according to the officials who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation. Officials were not able to say who launched the objects and were seeking to figure out their origin.
The three objects were much smaller in size, different in appearance and flew at lower altitudes than the suspected spy balloon that fell into the Atlantic Ocean after the US missile strike.
The officials said the other three objects were not consistent with the fleet of Chinese aerial surveillance balloons that targeted more than 40 countries, stretching back at least into the Trump administration.
The US authorities have made it clear that they are still investigating the nature of some of the objects shot down in the past few days and have not ruled out the possibility of them being UFOs, as they continue to closely monitor American airspace for unknown radar blips.
“We have been more closely scrutinising our airspace at these altitudes, including enhancing our radar, which may at least partly explain the increase [in objects shot down],” said Melissa Dalton, assistant defense secretary for homeland defense.
But the unusually assertive response was raising questions about whether such use of force was warranted, particularly as administration officials said the objects were not of great national security concern and the downings were just out of caution.
General Glen VanHerck, head of Norad and US Northern Command said the US adjusted its radar so it could track slower objects.“With some adjustments, we’ve been able to get a better categorisation of radar tracks now,” he said, “and that’s why I think you’re seeing these, plus there’s a heightened alert to look for this information.”
He added: “I believe this is the first time within United States or American airspace that Norad or United States Northern Command has taken kinetic action against an airborne object.”Asked if officials have ruled out extraterrestrials, General VanHerck said, “I haven’t ruled out anything at this point.”
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told ABC’s This Week on Sunday morning that two objects shot down above Canadian and Alaskan airspace were balloons.
But the White House has said it’s still too early to determine what they were, exactly.
The Senate’s top Democrat said that he spoke with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan about the object shot down over Canada on Saturday. According to Mr Schumer, intelligence officials believe that object and another that was shot down above Alaskan airspace on Friday were both balloons.
A spokesperson for the National Security Council told Bloomberg that the objects didn’t closely resemble and were much smaller than the balloon from China that flew above the US last week. “The administration won’t definitively characterize them until the debris is recovered, according to the spokesperson,” Bloomberg reports.
A US fighter jet shot down an “unidentified object” over Lake Huron yesterday on orders from president Joe Biden.
It was the fourth such downing in eight days and the latest military strike in an extraordinary chain of events over US airspace that Pentagon officials believe has no peacetime precedent.
Part of the reason for the repeated shootdowns is a “heightened alert” following a spy balloon from China that emerged over US airspace in late January, General Glen VanHerck, head of Norad and US Northern Command, said in a briefing with reporters.
Since then, fighter jets last week also shot down objects over Canada and Alaska. Pentagon officials said they posed no security threats, but so little was known about them that Pentagon officials were ruling nothing out — not even UFOs.
Republican and Democratic members of Congress spent Sunday morning telling national news outlets that they know relatively little about the three “objects” shot down by US fighter jets in as many days, compared to the extensive briefings they received from military officials about the Chinese surveillance balloon.
Lawmakers are pushing the Biden administration to share more information about the operations, while Republicans who are eager to make Biden appear weak against China are using the incidents to bring more attention to their claims.
US and Canadian officials reported that, unlike the large Chinese balloon that floated across the US before it was shot down off the coast of South Carolina, the objects posed “a reasonable threat to civilian air traffic”.
Whereas the Chinese balloon was flying at about 60,000 feet, well above the range of altitudes for commercial airliners, the other objects were reported traveling at about 40,000 feet. The object above Lake Huron was reportedly at 20,000 feet.
“Any time we detect anything, we’re going to first of all observe it, and then decide and take action. In this case, it was operating at an altitude that posed a reasonable threat to civilian air traffic,” Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder said this week.
For the Chinese balloon, officials argued that the risk of civilian casualties in shooting down such a large object over populated land outweighed the likely benefits of shooting it down, saying that it posed no immediate threat to the American public.
US defense officials told a Senate panel that shooting the massive balloon when it was first spotted near Alaska also risked losing salvageable debris – and valuable intelligence – in frozen or deep-water areas where recovery operations would be impossible.
One probability is the wider range of radar data now being reviewed by the US military might have otherwise been filtered out before the Chinese balloon entered US airspace.
The week of incursions has changed how analysts receive and interpret information from radars and sensors, according to a US official who spoke with The Washington Post.
“Sensory equipment absorbs a lot of raw data, and filters are used so humans and machines can make sense of what is collected,” according to the newspaper. “But that process always runs the risk of leaving out something important.”
“We basically opened the filters,” the official told the newspaper, which compared such data filters to those used by a prospective car buyer to broaden the parameters of what can be searched.
CBS News national security correspondent David Martin described the two unidentified objects shot down over Alaska and Canada as “balloon-like” and did not necessarily believe that they were deployed from China.
“The prevailing wind brings everything that way, from east, west, across northern Alaska and northern Canada. And there is a lot of what officials call ‘sky trash’ up there,” he told Face the Nation on 12 February.
That “sky trash” includes “balloons that are put up by governments, that are put up by corporations, put up by research institutes, and probably just by private individuals, and not for nefarious purposes but to just collect scientific data,” he said.
In the past, the US didn’t pay as much attention to such crafts, but the much-larger Chinese surveillance balloon was a “game changer” that put the US military and the Biden administration on alert, he added.
Senators Debbie Stabenow of Michigan and Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said that they were notified by the Department of Defense that an object over Lake Huron was shot down earlier on Sunday.
Their comments follow initial announcements from US Reps Jack Bergman and Elissa Slotkin.
A statement from the US Department of Defense on Sunday evening reported that President Joe Biden acted on guidance from military officials to shoot down the object that was flying at about 20,000 feet above Lake Huron.
An F-16 jet fired a single Sidewinder missile at about 2.24pm ET on Sunday.
“Its path and altitude raised concerns, including that it could be a hazard to civil aviation,” according to the statement.
Taking it down over the lake avoided “impact to people on the ground while improving chances for debris recovery,” the Pentagon said.
“There are no indications of any civilians hurt or otherwise affected,” the statement added.
NORAD had detected the object Sunday morning and maintained visual and radar tracking, according to the Pentagon.
Officials also confirmed that the object was likely the same that was picked up as a radar anomaly over Montana on Saturday night, when the object was “in proximity to sensitive [Department of Defense] sites,” the statement added.
“We did not assess it to be a kinetic military threat to anything on the ground, but assess it was a safety flight hazard and a threat due to its potential surveillance capabilities,” it continued. “Our team will now work to recover the object in an effort to learn more.”
The object shot down above Lake Huron may have been first detected by NORAD over Montana on 11 February, but fighter planes did not identify any object to correlate the radar hits, which agencies determined was an “anomaly”, officials told CNN.
The “octagonal”-shaped object was flying at 20,000 feet over Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and traveling towards nearby Lake Huron when it was shot down on Sunday afternoon, according to a senior administration official.
Airspace over Montana was briefly closed on Saturday night, shortly after a US fighter jet downed a high-altitude “object” over Canada.
