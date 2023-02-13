✕ Close Watch: Moment Chinese ‘spy balloon’ is shot down over Atlantic Ocean

An American fighter jet has shot down another high-altitude airborne object, this time above Lake Huron near Michigan on Sunday, marking the third time within three days that the US military has downed an unidentified craft in North American airspace.

The latest action marks the fourth intrusion within eight days, after President Joe Biden ordered US military to shoot down a car-sized object above Alaskan waters on Friday and a similar “cylindrical” object in Canadian airspace on Saturday.

US military officials, the White House and members of Congress are on high alert after a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was brought down off the coast of South Carolina on 4 February.

Arctic weather conditions and limited light could impact the recovery mission now underway for the object that was shot down over Alaska on Friday, and US military and federal law enforcement are continuing a recovery mission in the Atlantic Ocean for the Chinese balloon’s critical components. An underwater unmanned vehicle has been deployed to the sea floor.