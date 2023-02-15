Spy balloon – live: US was tracking Chinese balloon for almost a week before it entered American airspace
Officials exploring the possibility China did not intend for the spy balloon to enter North American airspace
US shoots down four ‘flying objects’: What we know so far
The US had been tracking the Chinese spy balloon ever since it left Hainan Island near China’s south coast – meaning it was under surveillance for almost a week before it entered American airspace, according to unnamed officials.
The spy balloon was ultimately shot down by the US military on 4 February and officials have been retrieving debris from the Atlantic Ocean for analysis.
But, The Washington Post has now reported that US intelligence agencies were monitoring the balloon as soon as it left its base on Hainan Island and began charting its flight path to the US territory of Guam.
The craft veered off course along the route, taking it over Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, Canada and Montana, before it was shot down off the coast of South Carolina.
Officials told the paper they are exploring the possibility that it was indeed an accident for China to fly over North American airspace.
The revelation comes as the White House announced on Tuesday that the three other objects shot down by American fighter jets were likely used for commercial or other “benign” purposes.
Japan says it ‘strongly suspects’ China sent spy balloons to its airspace
Japan has said it “strongly suspects” that China sent spy balloons into its airspace in the past.
The Japanese Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday that three “balloon-shaped flying objects” were spotted in Japanese airspace between November 2019 and September 2021.
The ministry said that it “strongly presumed” they were sent by China and that it had asked Beijing about the incidents.
In the same stance given to the balloon that entered US airspace in early February, China denies the allegations.
“We firmly oppose the Japanese side’s smear campaign against China in the absence of conclusive evidence,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a press conference.
Jon Tester will lead Senate probe into flying objects
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Tuesday that Montana Senator Jon Tester will lead probes into the objects that were shot down over North American airspace in recent days.
The Democratic senator led a panel last week to hear from military officials about the ballon that was spotted above his home state near sensitive military sites.
“We still have questions about why they didn’t discover these balloons sooner, these objects sooner,” Mr Schumer said on Tuesday. “Senator Tester is going to lead our caucus in investigating this.”
Mr Tester said on Sunday that the Biden administration and US military need to “have a policy” about unidentified objects in US airspace to recommend to the president to swiftly handle any future incursions.
“What’s been going on the last … 10 days has been nothing short of craziness,” he told CBS Face the Nation. “The military needs to have a plan to not only determine what’s out there, but determine the dangers that go with it.”
China calls Ohio train crash OhioChernobyl as it mocks US for caring too much about spy balloon
The Chinese foreign ministry mocked the United States on Tuesday for its concerns over an alleged Chinese spy balloon while a toxic chemical leak from a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio threatens to become one of the most damaging environmental disasters in the country’s history.
“Apparently some in the US take a wandering civilian balloon as a big threat while the explosive train derailment and toxic chemical leak Not. #OhioChernobyl,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying tweeted.
US officials and national media outlets have thoroughly covered the journey of the alleged spy ballon, which the US shot down off the coast of South Carolina on February 4. Meanwhile a train derailment has forced residents of East Palestine and surrounding communities to vacate their homes.
Read more:
China mocks US for focusing spy balloon during train derailment
Chemicals from the train derailment have been detected in the Ohio River
‘Leading’ theory is objects are commercial craft or ‘benign’, White House says
White House National Security Council strategic communication coordinator John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday that the “leading” theory behind the three recently shot-down objects are they were used for commercial or other “benign” purposes.
“The intelligence community’s considering as a leading explanation that these could just be balloons tied to some commercial or benign purpose,” he said.
Officials have ruled out that the objects are government vessels, and intelligence suggests they are not linked to China, he said.
“We don’t know of any evidence right now that that confirms that they were in fact doing intelligence collection by another government,” he said.
Did China launch the other objects shot down by American fighter jets?
A massive surveillance balloon that drifted across the US before it was shot down by an American fighter jet is believed to be part of a Chinese military fleet of similar intelligence-gathering aircrafts.
But military and White House officials say there is no indication that three smaller unidentified “objects” that were shot down above North American airspace in as many days are part of the same program, and may not have come from China at all.
The balloon’s intrusion into North American airspace was likely one of several from similar aircrafts in recent years, including three sightings during President Donald Trump’s administration, a revelation that has prompted the military to begin filtering in all kinds of other aerial objects on its radars.
The US military has reportedly widened its range of radar data as it monitors North American airspace for objects that might have otherwise been filtered out, with officials comparing their expanded radar search to search filters a prospective car buyer would use to broaden the parameters to find what they’re looking for.
While the White House tries to tamp down on baseless speculation and conspiracy theories, other US officials and members of Congress, who have received several classified briefings and testimony about the intrusion, continue to suggest that the other objects came from China.
UFOs, UAPs and ETs: Why some people believe aliens are visiting us right now
In the decades after the Roswell incdient, the world has seen a growing interest in UFOs, and where they might have come from. And sceptics have long argued that rather than being any new technology – either of this Earth or another planet entirely – many of those sightings might indeed be weather balloons.
It is fitting, then, that the latest excitement has been prompted by what appear to be observation balloons of some kind, though that is still unconfirmed. And that official secrecy, too, is in keeping with the mystery that has surrounded those objects ever since that material fell to Earth in the New Mexico desert.
The Independent’s Andrew Griffin reports:
Here is everything we know about the mysterious ‘objects’ shot down by US warplanes
Four objects were shot down by US Air Force fighter jets within eight days across North America.
After an F-22 struck down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon on 4 February, US military discovered three other objects in North American airspace within as many days.
An unidentified object was brought down on 11 February above Alaskan waters. The following day, an American F-22 fighter shot down a “small” and “cylindrical” object hovering 40,000 feet above Canada. One day later, US officials announced a third “object” was shot out of the sky above Lake Huron near Michigan.
What are they, why are we suddenly seeing them, and why did the US shoot them down?
We answer it all, with everything we know, so far:
Marjorie Taylor Greene draws wild comparison between Chinese spy balloon and 9/11
US military officials contend that it was safer for American fighter jets to shoot down the massive balloon once it crossed into accessible waters rather than shoot it out of the sky while it was potentially a risk to people and buildings below.
But during an event in Idaho over the weekend, far-right congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene called the reasoning from the Pentagon “pathetic, absolutely pathetic” and “a bunch of bull****”.
She compared the size of the balloon, which was roughly the size of three buses, to a plane – specifically, the United Airlines jetliner, one of four aircraft hijacked on 9/11. Passengers prevented hijackers from reaching their target in Washington DC by downing the craft in a field, killing all on board.
First F-16 missile strike at flying object over Lake Huron missed, US officials confirm
The first missile fired by an American F-16 fighter jet in an attempt to take down an unidentified flying object over Lake Huron missed its target.
US officials confirmed on 14 February that the object - the third spotted above North American airspace in as many days - was taken down with a second shot when it appeared above the lake on 12 February. The first shot landed in the waters straddling the state of Michigan and the Ontario province of Canada.
White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby and Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman General Mark Milley confirmed the incident in separate briefings with reporters.
