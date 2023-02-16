Biden jokes with reporters after China balloon statement: ‘Give me a break, man’

Joe Biden refused to take questions after delivering an address on the recent US takedowns of three unidentified aerial objects, joking with reporters before walking away.

“Give me a break, man,” the president said, shortly after a journalist could be heard asking if he feels “compromised” by his family’s business relationships.

Mr Biden also appeared to take issue with reporters shouting over each other, calling for them to be more “polite”.

He then stepped away from the podium, pausing briefly to smile as another question was shouted, before exiting.

