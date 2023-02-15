Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down by an American fighter jet may have drifted into the mainland’s airspace at least partially by mistake, officials have revealed.

The US had tracked the balloon from its launch from China’s Hainan Island as it cruised across the Pacific Ocean before entering North American airspace above Alaska’s Aleutian islands on 28 January, according to The Washington Post. The publication spoke with intelligence officials briefed on the matter.

For one week before it was shot down on the other side of the country, monitors reportedly watched the balloon settle on a flight path that appeared to have sent it towards the US territory of Guam, thousands of miles from Alaska and far from previous Chinese surveillance efforts near military installations in Guam and Hawaii, officials told the newspaper.

Military officials and the White House are studying whether that apparent sudden turn was intentional. They believe it was likely to surveil US military sites over the Pacific.

The paper reported that the balloon’s surprise drift across the US reportedly sparked confusion among Chinese agencies and diplomats. They scrambled to assemble a cover story to describe the aircraft as a civilian weather balloon that had drifted off course, and US analysts are apparently examining the possibility that China didn’t intend to enter the US mainland at all, The Post reported.

The findings could undermine partisan battles and a volatile debate over the nation’s relationship to China in the wake of the media spectacle over the balloon’s intrusion.

They also follow a “leading” theory from intelligence officials that three other recently shot-down objects were used for commercial or other “benign” purposes.

“The intelligence community is considering as a leading explanation that these could just be balloons tied to some commercial or benign purpose,” White House National Security Council strategic communication coordinator John Kirby told reporters on 14 February.

Officials have ruled out that those objects are government vessels, and intelligence suggests they are not linked to China, Mr Kirby said.

“We don’t know of any evidence right now that confirms that they were in fact doing intelligence collection by another government,” he said.

After floating over Alaska, the surveillance balloon drifted towards Canada, where strong winds appear to have pushed it slightly south into the continental United States, The Post found.

Strong high-altitude winds likely pulled it off course, though the aircraft was directed in part by air currents and also piloted remotely; it was outfitted with propellers and a rudder, officials told the newspaper.

Though its crossing into American airspace and proximity to nuclear sites in Montana were likely not accidents, Beijing is believed to have seized on the opportunity to collect intelligence while over the mainland, officials said.

President Joe Biden initially asked the military to explore options to shoot it down, though military advisers recommended that the administration wait until the craft no longer posed a threat to come crashing down on people or structures below.

Defense officials also testified to a Senate panel last week that shooting the balloon at first sight over Alaska would have risked forfeiting valuable materials to frozen waters that are thousands of feet deep.

An F-22 Raptor jet fired a Sidewinder missile at the balloon on 4 February, and it crashed into the Atlantic Ocean into water roughly 50 feet deep, 10 miles off the coast of South Carolina.