A first missile fired by an American F-16 fighter jet above Lake Huron missed the unidentified object, the third spotted above North American airspace in as many days.

US officials confirmed on 14 February that the object was taken down with a second shot when it appeared above the lake on 12 February. The first shot landed in the waters straddling the state of Michigan and the Ontario province of Canada.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby and Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman General Mark Milley confirmed incident in separate briefings with reporters.

On 12 February, US officials confirmed that an object flying roughly 20,000 feet above Lake Huron was fired out of the sky by an F-16 fighter jet, following recomendations from military officials and an order from President Joe President Biden.

At 2.24pm ET, the F-16 fired a Sidewinder missile to strike it down.

North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, and the Federal Aviation Administration briefly closed airspace over northern Montana to support “Department of Defense operations” late on 11 February, responding to what was initially a “radar anomaly” but is now believed to have been the object that appeared above the Lake.

Based on its flight path and data, the Pentagon announced that it can “reasonably connect this object to the radar signal picked up over Montana,” according to a statement from the US Department of Defense.

An “octagonal”-shaped object above Lake Huron was the third object in three days brought down by US military planes, after an F-22 shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon off the cost of South Carolina on 4 February after military and intelligence officiausl closely observed it cruising above US airspace that week.

An F-22 Raptor shot down what has been described as a “small car-sized” object on 11 February at about 40,000 feet above Alaskan airspace. The following day, an F-22 shot down a “small” and “cylindrical” object also hovering 40,000 feet above Canada. One day later, US officials announced a third “object” was shot out of the sky above Lake Huron.