✕ Close US shoots down four ‘flying objects’: What we know so far

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The US military has recovered “significant debris” from the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon shot down earlier this month, according to officials.

The military said it recovered significant information, including key sensors and electronic components, from the site of the downed balloon.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that the recent spate of unidentified aerial objects that were shot down were not “aliens.”

“I just wanted to make sure we address this from the White House: I know there have been questions and concerns about this but there is no — again no — indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns,” she said.

Admiral John Kirby said the objects shot down over the course of the last few days are not similar to the Chinese spy balloon, and it is currently unclear where they originated.

China has now accused the US of “illegally” flying spy balloons into its airspace, after the Pentagon shot down yet another “object” in the skies over Michigan.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters Monday that the US has sent high-altitude balloons into its airspace more than 10 times since January 2022.