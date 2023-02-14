Spy balloon - live: US recovers ‘significant electronics’ from downed Chinese airship
White House confirms recent spate of unidentified aerial objects that were shot down were not ‘aliens’
US shoots down four ‘flying objects’: What we know so far
The US military has recovered “significant debris” from the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon shot down earlier this month, according to officials.
The military said it recovered significant information, including key sensors and electronic components, from the site of the downed balloon.
Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that the recent spate of unidentified aerial objects that were shot down were not “aliens.”
“I just wanted to make sure we address this from the White House: I know there have been questions and concerns about this but there is no — again no — indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns,” she said.
Admiral John Kirby said the objects shot down over the course of the last few days are not similar to the Chinese spy balloon, and it is currently unclear where they originated.
China has now accused the US of “illegally” flying spy balloons into its airspace, after the Pentagon shot down yet another “object” in the skies over Michigan.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters Monday that the US has sent high-altitude balloons into its airspace more than 10 times since January 2022.
UK fighter jets ready to shoot down any Chinese spy balloons, says Rishi Sunak
Britain is ready to launch fighter jets to shoot down any spy balloons from China if they are found flying over the country, Rishi Sunak has suggested.
The prime minister indicated that the UK would not accept any Beijing spy missions in Britain’s airspace after four objects were shot down over the US by the American military.
Defence secretary Ben Wallace has ordered a security review, and fellow Tory minister Richard Holden said it was “possible” spy balloons have been deployed across UK airspace.
Mr Sunak said the government would do “whatever it takes” to protect the country when asked about the matter by broadcasters on Monday.
Adam Forrest reports:
Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has called on Joe Biden to address the “airborne objects” that have been shot down over the last week.
“In times of uncertainty, leaders need to be as transparent as possible with the public,” Larry Hogan, the former Republican governor from Maryland, tweeted Monday. “After shooting down three airborne objects, President Biden needs to communicate directly with the nation about what we know and what we don’t.”
Everything we know about the mysterious ‘objects’ shot down by US warplanes
US military fighter jets have been deployed four times within eight days to strike down a large suspected Chinese surveillance balloon and three smaller unidentified flying objects in the skies over Alaska, Lake Huron, and in the Yukon territory of Canada.
Recovery operations are underway in both countries, and military officials have not speculated publicly whether the incidents are connected.
For three days in a row, US military fighter jets brought down similar high-altitude objects, all within a week after a large airship, allegedly sent by China to spy on the US mainland, seized the national news agenda as it drifted across the country before it was destroyed off the coast of South Carolina.
Alex Woodward and Io Dodds report:
Secretary of State mulls meeting with China’s top diplomat
Secretary of State Antony Blinken may call for a meeting with Wang Yi, China’s top diplomat, at a security conference later this week, according to Bloomberg.
The publication cited “people familiar with the matter.”
If the meeting happens, it will be the first face-to-face talk between the two since the Chinese “spy” balloon incident.
The statesmen’s meeting, if it happens, will take place at the Munich Security Conference beggining on 17 February, according to Bloomberg’s sources.
US military says it has recovered ‘significant’ electronics from downed Chinese ‘spy’ balloon
The US military has recovered “significant debris” from the downed Chinese “spy” balloon, according to its officials.
The Chinese balloon, which Beijing denies was a government spy vessel, flew over the US and Canada for a week before president Joe Biden ordered for it to be shot down on 4 February as it flew over the South Carolina coast.
A US fighter jet had downed the balloon and spurred the US military to begin salvage operations.
Stuti Mishra reports:
‘We detected it’: Biden White House says Trump officials failed to detect Chinese army balloon programme
Pressured by criticism from Republicans and questions from reporters about a sudden series of efforts to shoot down a Chinese surveillance balloon and several other unidentified craft, the Biden White House on Monday blamed the Trump administration for failing to detect similar craft in US airspace between 2017-2021.
A spokesman for the National Security Council (NSC), John Kirby, stated at a press conference on Monday that the Chinese surveillance programme uncovered by the US this month was active during the Trump presidency. His remarks came in response to repeated questions about why the US military was apparently just now shooting down unidentified objects flying in US airspace.
John Bowden reports:
US military identified 163 ‘balloon or balloon-like entities’ in US airspace last year
A recently released report from the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office found that more than 160 “balloon or balloon-like objects” were witnessed and reported to US defense officials in 2022.
According to the report, pilots reported 163 of the balloon-like objects, as well as six pieces of airborne “clutter” and 26 drone sightings.
“The majority of new UAP reporting originates from U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force aviators and operators who witnessed UAP during the course of their operational duties and reported the events to the UAPTF or AARO through official channels,” the report says.
Voices: Republicans to Biden: Tell us what you know about UFOs
GOP says it wants the White House to tell everything it knows. Democrats are taking a wait-and-see approach.
Eric Garcia writes:
